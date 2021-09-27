September 27, 2021
Publish date:

ValleySCARE returns this Saturday with new attractions

It's the first time the Shakopee park has been open for the Halloween-themed attractions since 2019.
Author:
Valleyfair

After a year's break due to COVID, ValleySCARE returns this weekend with new attractions.

According to a Monday announcement from Valleyfair, the weekslong Halloween extravaganza will return on Saturday. Reservations will be required for all visitors.

Attractions will include the “Halloween Haunt,” which includes five mazes and four “scare zones.” Performers at the Halloween Haunt include the weird tricks purveyor known as “Freak Show Florida," who among other things "swallows swords" and "becomes a human pin cushion."

Other acts at Halloween Haunt will be the Due Artis acrobatic performance and hula hoop performer Authentically Ashleigh. The Halloween Haunt is not recommended for children under 13, according to the announcement. It will run from Saturday through Oct. 30 on select nights.

But The Great Pumpkin Fest attraction is appropriate for all ages. It will feature Snoopy and other characters from the Peanuts, as well as trick-or-treating, a parade, corn maze, crafts and other activities.

The attraction will run from Saturday through Oct. 31 on Saturdays and Sundays.

"We are excited to welcome guests back to Minnesota's largest Halloween event," Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair's general manager and vice president, said in a statement.

"ValleySCARE is a tradition for so many families in our community. We have had so much fun this summer providing a safe environment for guests to experience thrills again, and we are eager to invite them back to the park this fall for our Halloween celebrations."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Valleyfair
Minnesota Life

ValleySCARE returns this Saturday with new attractions

It's the first time the Shakopee park has been open for the Halloween-themed attractions since 2019.

Mary Moriarty
MN News

Mary Moriarty, former chief public defender, is running for Hennepin County Attorney

Current county attorney Mike Freeman isn't seeking re-election.

amtrak in st. paul
MN News

Amtrak service stopped west of St. Paul after fatal derailment in Montana

Service is unavailable through Tuesday.

Vic Richfield auto theft PD - rectangle crop
MN News

Dog home safe after car he was in was stolen in Richfield

Vic walked up to a man in a St. Paul park and was then reunited with his family.

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 9.09.59 AM
MN News

Family reveals horrific details after violent assault of SCSU swimmer

No arrests have been made.

Screen Shot 2021-09-26 at 2.26.57 PM
MN Lifestyle

Family of teen who died of cancer reaches landmark fundraising goal 11 years later

The family of Dylan Witschen announced the milestone Saturday.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

Man shot after argument turns physical in downtown St. Cloud

Police are investigating whether the shooting is connected to two other incidents in the city.

ambulance
MN News

93-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash in west-central Minnesota

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Glenwood.

FAPqmybVkAQ5h1p
MN Vikings

Vikings come from behind for resounding win over Seattle

Kirk Cousins was lights out and Alexander Mattison didn't a miss a beat in place of Dalvin Cook.

Cheryl Reeve
MN Lynx

One and done: Lynx season ends with playoff loss to Chicago

Minnesota was faced with a one-and-done situation despite owning the league's third-best record.

Dalvin Cook
MN Vikings

Vikings: Dalvin Cook is OUT of Seahawks game

The star running back hasn't recovered from an ankle injury.

snapchat
MN News

Boy arrested after making threats towards school in Anoka

An image shared on Snapchat warned of the "best school shooting yet."

Related

Minnesota Life

Valleyfair bringing new attractions to its Halloween scarefest

The Shakopee attraction will transform for 5 weeks starting Sept. 22.

Valleyfair
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair will stay closed throughout 2020 season due to COVID-19

The Shakopee theme park will not open this year.

Minnesota Life

Valleyfair looks to hire 600 workers for its Halloween festivities

The Shakopee theme park is planning for another big Halloween.

Valleyfair
Minnesota Life

After pandemic caused 2020 shutdown, Valleyfair plans to open in May

The theme park did not open for its 2020 season due to COVID-19 challenges.

Grand carnivale
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair to welcome 'Grand Carnivale,' it's largest ever event, in 2020

The Shakopee theme park will host the cultural festival for 23 days next summer.

MN News

Valleyfair increases security after fight-fueled evacuation

The amusement park in Shakopee was evacuated on Saturday night.

Valleyfair
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair to hire 1,600 seasonal workers, keeps increased pay rate

The theme park increased its pay last year, with most now getting $14-an-hour.

The top of the Ferris wheel and Power Tower rides at Valleyfair amusement park.
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair reveals safety protocols for reopening - with RSVP now required

And reservations are now required