ValleySCARE returns this Saturday with new attractions

It's the first time the Shakopee park has been open for the Halloween-themed attractions since 2019.

After a year's break due to COVID, ValleySCARE returns this weekend with new attractions.

According to a Monday announcement from Valleyfair, the weekslong Halloween extravaganza will return on Saturday. Reservations will be required for all visitors.

Attractions will include the “Halloween Haunt,” which includes five mazes and four “scare zones.” Performers at the Halloween Haunt include the weird tricks purveyor known as “Freak Show Florida," who among other things "swallows swords" and "becomes a human pin cushion."

Other acts at Halloween Haunt will be the Due Artis acrobatic performance and hula hoop performer Authentically Ashleigh. The Halloween Haunt is not recommended for children under 13, according to the announcement. It will run from Saturday through Oct. 30 on select nights.

But The Great Pumpkin Fest attraction is appropriate for all ages. It will feature Snoopy and other characters from the Peanuts, as well as trick-or-treating, a parade, corn maze, crafts and other activities.

The attraction will run from Saturday through Oct. 31 on Saturdays and Sundays.

"We are excited to welcome guests back to Minnesota's largest Halloween event," Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair's general manager and vice president, said in a statement.

"ValleySCARE is a tradition for so many families in our community. We have had so much fun this summer providing a safe environment for guests to experience thrills again, and we are eager to invite them back to the park this fall for our Halloween celebrations."

