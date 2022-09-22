Vegan East sign goes up at former QC Pizza spot in Minneapolis

Take a stroll through south Minneapolis and you might notice Vegan East bakery preparing to open its fourth location in the Twin Cities.

There's no official word yet from the business, but a Vegan East poster has gone up and painting is underway at the former QC Pizza spot at 34th Ave. and 55th St.

Sheila Xiong founded Vegan East in 2016, according to the bakery's website.

The bakery sells a wide variety of vegan cakes, cupcakes, cookies, bars, rolls and cheesecakes and also offers gluten-free baked goods.

Xiong, a Hmong baker, quickly grew the business from her home kitchen into a brick-and-mortar location two years later. Vegan East has locations in Uptown Minneapolis, Northeast Minneapolis and White Bear Lake.

QC Pizza's closure was confirmed last week after the restaurant lost its lease with the sale of the building.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Vegan East to learn more about the new location.