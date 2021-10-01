October 1, 2021
Verified: Alan Page finally gets the blue checkmark on Twitter

He was previously denied for not being "notable" enough.
alan page

Alan Page is finally verified on Twitter. 

Page — an NFL Hall of Famer, Minnesota's first Black Supreme Court justice, a Presidential Medal of Freedom awardee and someone whose name a school in Minneapolis bears his name — was denied the verification back in August

He posted a screenshot of the response he apparently got from Twitter, saying his account could not be verified because it "did not meet our criteria for notability." Page kept his response brief, tagging Twitter in the process, writing: "Not notable! Hmmm.! #notnotable."

Alan Page notable tweet

But on Wednesday, Page shared the news he'd been verified with a simple tweet that said: "#Boosted."

And people on Twitter cheered the news, retweeting his tweet with comments such as "#Notable," "A wrong righted," and a goat emoji. 

You can follow the (still) unverified Bring Me The News account on Twitter here.

