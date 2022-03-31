Skip to main content
Video: Beaver spotted wandering down St. Paul sidewalk

The beaver was spotted several times in different areas of the city.

Greta Kaul, Twitter

A beaver was spotted making its way around downtown St. Paul on Wednesday, drawing the attention of many on social media.

A video, posted to Twitter by MinnPost reporter Greta Kaul, shows the beaver walking down the sidewalk in Lowertown on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Paul spokesperson Suzanne Donovan told Bring Me The News on Thursday the first call about the beaver came into animal control at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, with the caller reporting a "healthy beaver" was in the alley at 241 Kellogg Blvd. E. 

And soon after that, a second caller reported the beaver was spotted at 201 4th St. And a third caller said they saw a beaver in Mears Park. 

The final call about the beaver came into animal control at nearly 5:30 p.m., with the beaver reportedly in traffic near Broadway and 7th Street West. 

According to Google Maps, the beaver's reported path spanned around a half-mile (if the wood-loving animal followed the sidewalks).

The beaver captured people's attention much like another famous St. Paul animal, the MPR Raccoon, and people on Twitter had a ball making jokes about the city's new resident. 

The City of St. Paul did send an animal control officer out to look for the beaver but he was never able to get his eyes on the wandering animal, Donovan said. 

"Animal control’s typical protocol is that if it’s healthy wildlife, they’d relocate the animal to a safe area," Donovan said. "If it’s sick or injured, the animal would be transported to the Wildlife Rehab Center.

"Staff told me the calls they took yesterday were about one healthy-looking beaver (and the pictures we saw tweeted certainly confirm that)," she added. 

People who spotted the beaver did "the right thing" by calling St. Paul Animal Control, Donovan said, adding people should not try to capture wildlife themselves. 

It's definitely not common for a beaver to be reported to St. Paul Animal Control, with Donovan saying "We do not get these calls often, particularly in the downtown area."

Animal control did rescue a beaver from a St. Paul dog park last spring and brought it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota, according to a post on social media

It's possible the beaver made its way to downtown St. Paul from a habitat along the Mississippi River, Donovan said noting it is "conjecture on her part." She said beavers are a common animal living along the river, though not as common as other wildlife, such as eagles, herons and other birds. 

It's unclear where the beaver was as of Thursday afternoon.

