Video: Voyageurs camera captures remarkable footage of wildlife trail

From wolves to baby bears and moose, the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured tons of animals on its trail camera last fall.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in and around Voyageurs National Park in far northern Minnesota, last week shared footage taken on one of its trail cameras from mid-September to mid-October 2021.

"The amount of wolf and bear activity on this trail during a single month was pretty extraordinary," researchers said. "Lots of other wildlife used this trail during this time too, including several moose, a lynx, fisher, marten, and others."

Here's the video:

The wolves featured in the trail camera video are the Whiskey Point pack, which researchers say took over the Sand Point Lake Pack territory last winter.

The pack was just a breeding pair of wolves last winter, but researchers say the pack may be getting bigger.

"This footage is the first confirmation that the pack produced pups this year. Indeed, there were four pups still alive as of the end of September (see these four pups following an adult at the 1:50 mark in the video)," the post said.

The post says this pack used the trail frequently to get around and "most if not all" of the wolves in the video above are of the two adults and four pups in the pack.

Researchers have captured tons of interesting things on their trail cameras in the past year. Among them: an extremely husky bear, six adorable wolf pups playing, and the "first-ever" collar camera footage from a wild wolf.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that is studying the behavior of wolves in Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota. Researchers focus on what wolves do in the summer, when they're more solitary predators, and are trying to better understand the predation behavior and reproductive ecology of the animals, such as the number of pups that are born and where wolves have dens.

According to the Minnesota DNR's 2020 wolf population survey, there were an estimated 631 wolf packs and 2,696 wolves (but as few as 2,244 or as many as 3,252) in Minnesota in the winter of 2019-2020.