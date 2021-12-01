Video: 'THE fattest bear we have ever seen' spotted on MN trail camera

At least one black bear in Minnesota is going to have a great sleep this winter.

The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in and around Voyageurs National Park in far northern Minnesota, captured a very large bear on its trail camera recently. Here's the video:

"This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area! How much do you think this porker weighs?! Unfortunately, we only got one video of this beauty but it is enough to appreciate the bear's curves and figure...it worked hard for that body!" the Voyageurs Wolf Project wrote on social media.

Black bears in Minnesota typically eat green vegetation in the spring, ants in June and a variety of berries in the summer and nuts in the fall, the Minnesota DNR says. They're also known to break into garbage cans, chow on birdseed and crops.

Adult black bears typically weigh between 150 to 500 pounds and are five to six feet long, according to the Minnesota DNR. However, well-fed bears can be heavier. The North American Bear Center says the heaviest black bear on record weighed 1,000 pounds and was shot in New Brunswick in 1972, while the heaviest known female weighed 520 pounds and was found in northeastern Minnesota in 1993.

There have also been several reports of hunters harvesting black bears weighing more than 700 pounds, including a hunter in northwestern Minnesota in 2017, according to the Bemidji Pioneer.

Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project discovered the video of the bear while going through trail camera footage from the summer and fall, and have been sharing some "gems" like this on social media, including of a bobcat and her two kittens (a first for them), a lynx, which are uncommon in the area, and of course wolves and their pups.