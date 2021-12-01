Video: 'THE fattest bear we have ever seen' spotted on MN trail camera

Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Video: 'THE fattest bear we have ever seen' spotted on Minnesota trail camera
Publish date:

Video: 'THE fattest bear we have ever seen' spotted on Minnesota trail camera

"This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area," researchers said.
Author:

Voyageurs Wolf Project

"This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area," researchers said.

At least one black bear in Minnesota is going to have a great sleep this winter. 

The Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in and around Voyageurs National Park in far northern Minnesota, captured a very large bear on its trail camera recently. Here's the video: 

"This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area! How much do you think this porker weighs?! Unfortunately, we only got one video of this beauty but it is enough to appreciate the bear's curves and figure...it worked hard for that body!" the Voyageurs Wolf Project wrote on social media

Black bears in Minnesota typically eat green vegetation in the spring, ants in June and a variety of berries in the summer and nuts in the fall, the Minnesota DNR says. They're also known to break into garbage cans, chow on birdseed and crops. 

Adult black bears typically weigh between 150 to 500 pounds and are five to six feet long, according to the Minnesota DNR. However, well-fed bears can be heavier. The North American Bear Center says the heaviest black bear on record weighed 1,000 pounds and was shot in New Brunswick in 1972, while the heaviest known female weighed 520 pounds and was found in northeastern Minnesota in 1993.

There have also been several reports of hunters harvesting black bears weighing more than 700 pounds, including a hunter in northwestern Minnesota in 2017, according to the Bemidji Pioneer

Researchers with the Voyageurs Wolf Project discovered the video of the bear while going through trail camera footage from the summer and fall, and have been sharing some "gems" like this on social media, including of a bobcat and her two kittens (a first for them), a lynx, which are uncommon in the area, and of course wolves and their pups.

Next Up

giant bear
Minnesota Life

Video: 'THE fattest bear we have ever seen' spotted on MN trail camera

"This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area," researchers said.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Guilty plea from man who stockpiled guns, equipment to make bombs, drugs

Prosecutors say he had multiple guns, items to make weapons and pipe bombs, and lab equipment to make drugs.

minnesota state fair - snelling entrance
Minnesota Life

Minnesota State Fair 2022 tickets go on sale at discounted price

These early tickets are $3 cheaper.

polaris Ranger XP Kinetic
MN Shopping

Here is Polaris' new electric Ranger off-road vehicle

The Minnesota-based company unveiled the electric UTV on Wednesday.

MNWOSO_Aurora
MN Sports

MN women's soccer team narrows name, logo options to final 3

The winning nickname and logo will be announced in January.

highway 53 bus crash helicopter
MN News

Man seriously hurt in crash with school bus in St. Louis County

The four kids on the bus were not hurt.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

2nd period surge leads Wild to fourth straight win

With three goals in the second, the Wild blasted the last-place Coyotes.

Gopher Basketball / R.J. Stephens
MN Gophers

Late-tip in helps Gophers pass first big test, improve to 6-0

Luke Loewe's bucket with 2.4 seconds remaining helped the Gophers stay undefeated.

ambulance
MN News

Man, 40, found dead stuck in air duct at his Otter Tail Co. home

The discovery was made by family members Monday morning.

Biden Minnesota visit stream screengrab - 11.30.31
MN News

What Biden said during his visit to Minnesota Tuesday

The president spoke at Dakota County Technical College.

Grand Marais
MN Coronavirus

Cook County registers its first COVID-19 death of the pandemic

The sparsely populated, highly-vaccinated county has continuously had one of the lowest rates of COVID in the state.

Waits family screengrab CNN
MN News

Support for MN family after anti-maskers target child of school board chair

An online group opposing Kelsey Waits outed the child as transgender.

Related

wolf collar video
Minnesota Life

Researchers share first-ever collar camera footage from wild wolf

The Voyageurs Wolf Project called it "fascinating," showing that wolves in northern Minnesota clearly know how to hunt fish.

chaska bear 2
Minnesota Life

A bear has been spotted wandering around Chaska

A neighbor said he didn't see the bear do much, adding it "looked lost if anything."

wolf pups
Minnesota Life

Watch: 6 adorable wolf pups playing in northern MN

Researchers say the pups "appear to be doing well."

wolf
Minnesota Life

'Rare' discovery: Wolf ate sibling's carcass, buried skull for later

This is the first time the Voyageurs Wolf Project has evidence of a wolf eating a pup from its own pack.

bear union depot
Minnesota Life

Photos: A bear wandered around Union Depot in St. Paul

Bears do occasionally make their way to the Twin Cities.

bear rescue 1
Minnesota Life

Black bear rescued from storm sewer in Oak Park Heights

Police were originally called to the scene because someone thought a large dog was trapped in the sewer.

A black bear.
Minnesota Life

Several bear sightings reported in Woodbury neighborhood

Residents are asked to remove their bird feeders and be patient for the bear to move on.

Minnesota Life

Big black bear spotted in Burnsville yard

Don't let your kids and pets off on their own in the area.