Videos: Winter storm creates massive waves on Lake Superior

January 5, 2022
Videos show massive winter storm waves on Lake Superior Wednesday

Surfers even took to the icy waters on Wednesday.

Duluth Harbor Cam, YouTube

The high winds with Wednesday's winter storm created perfect conditions for massive waves on Lake Superior.

There was a gale warning in effect until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, with the National Weather Service saying waves 7-10 feet tall are expected from Taconite Harbor to Duluth and Duluth to Port Wing, Wisconsin. A gale warning was also in effect along Minnesota's North Shore, with waves 5-8 feet expected.

The National Weather Service in Duluth noted there were north-northwest wind gusts of 20-40 mph on Wednesday. There's a winter storm warning in effect along the North Shore for cities including Two Harbors, Silver Bay and Grand Marais until 3 p.m. Wednesday, while the Duluth area is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

All of that made for some stunning images from around Lake Superior. Here are some of the best we found.

The waves were so massive in Duluth, the lighthouse in Canal Park was difficult to see. 

Here's the live view of the lighthouse on Canal Park:

And waves crashed hard against the shore at Glensheen Mansion in Duluth:

Icy waves could also be seen on the shore on Wisconsin Point: 

And the weather was crazy on Lake Superior in Michigan, too.

Here's a live look at Lady Superior from the Duluth Harbor Cam in Canal Park: 

And here's a live look at the waves rolling into Grand Marais: 

The frigid temperatures didn't prevent people from grabbing their surfboards and catching a few waves. 

MPR News' Dan Kraker tweeted that surfers near Duluth said the waves on Wednesday are the best they've been in years.

