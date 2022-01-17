Twin Cities family featured on Andrew Zimmern's 'Family Dinner'

Skip to main content
The episode made its TV debut Sunday.

A Twin Cities family quickly won the hearts of viewers during the most recent episode of Andrew Zimmern's Family Dinner

Sheletta Brundidge welcomed the famous TV chef (and Minnesota resident) Zimmern to her Cottage Grove home for the episode, which aired Sunday evening on the newly rebranded Magnolia Network. Family Dinner sees Zimmern visit families across the U.S. to "explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat," the show's promotional language says.

For the Brundidge family, that meant serving up a Cajun smorgasbord of childhood, New Orleans staples in their Twin Cities backyard.

Here's the episode description:

The Brundidge motto is, "Happiness is a choice," and it is a choice they try to make every day. Shawn loves cooking up childhood staples and New Orleans classics that help the family make new memories around the dinner table.

Sheletta Brundidge is an Emmy award-winning comedian, host and columnist, as well as the founder of the podcast platform SHElettaMakesMeLaugh.com. She's also an advocate for individuals with autism, with her site noting three of her four children have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders.

Her podcast Taking Authority Over Autism is specifically about helping parents of children with autism, and in 2020 she published the book Cameron Goes to School,  about a non-verbal girl with autism who is preparing to head to school for the first time. 

Social media users quickly fell in love with the family after seeing the Family Dinner episode:

The Brundidge family's episode has been available to stream on discovery+ since last year, but only made it to broadcast after DIY Network became Magnolia Network.

