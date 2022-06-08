Skip to main content
Viking Cruises to voyage from Duluth to Antartica on 71-day world cruise

Fares start at $49,995.

A Viking Cruises expedition ship in Antarctica. Courtesy of Viking Cruises.

Viking Cruises has unveiled a new world cruise set to ship out from Duluth next year on a 71-day voyage to Antarctica. 

When a ship from the Switzerland-based luxury cruise line arrived in the Duluth harbor last week, it marked the first time a leisure cruise had visited the city in nearly a decade. 

Viking Cruises' newest itinerary, dubbed the Longitudinal World Cruise II, signals the port will become a more frequent destination for ship-goers on the cruise line's globe-spanning voyages. 

Fare begins at $49,995 for the journey on the mid-size Viking Polaris

Penthouses and full suites, ranging from $75,995-$159,995, are already sold out, according to the Viking website

The lowest priced rooms are 215-square-feet cabins with a floor-to-ceiling window overlooking a private balcony. 

The priciest multi-room cabin — the sold-out owner's suite — spans 1,238-square feet and offers panoramic ocean views, a private library and a jacuzzi and shower on the balcony.  

The itinerary 

The trips itinerary spans 9 counties, including stops in the Canadian Maritimes and fjords of Chile on its way to the "Last Continent." 

Courtesy of Viking Cruises. 

Courtesy of Viking Cruises. 

The three-continent voyage ends in Ushuaia, Argentina, where cruise passengers will visit the Fuegian Andes and sail the Beagle Channel. 

Viking Cruises to voyage from Duluth to Antartica on 71-day world cruise

