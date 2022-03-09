Viking Mississippi River cruise ship is nearly complete

Skip to main content
Viking Mississippi cruise ship that will visit 2 MN ports of call is nearly complete

Viking Mississippi cruise ship that will visit 2 MN ports of call is nearly complete

The ship touched water for the first time this week.

Viking

The ship touched water for the first time this week.

She floats. 

The new Viking Mississippi ship was "floated out" this week in Louisiana, marking a "major construction milestone" and the first time the ship has touched water, a news release said.

“It is a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “Our guests have long wanted to sail the Mississippi River with Viking, and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board this summer."

The float out of the new 386-guest ship took place at Edison Chouest Offshore's LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisana, on Monday. 

The ship is expected to carry its first passengers on the Mississippi River this June, with the first trip from New Orleans to St. Paul expected to depart on July 9. 

Here's how it will look when it's completed:

CC_Viking_Mississippi_Bow_Seating_RND
17
Gallery
17 Images

The ports of call for Viking Mississippi include Red Wing and St. Paul in Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. Viking says the new voyages on the Mississippi River are expected to bring more than 7,500 guests to the region in 2022 and 17,600-plus people during its first full sailing season in 2023. 

The other Ports of Call are: Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis), and Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport).

The five-deck ship has 193 staterooms that are all outside. The ship has a "cutting-edge design" built for the Mississippi River, including expansive windows and "comfortable amenities," Viking said.

Next Up

speedway smith ave st paul 578 MN-149, St Paul, Minnesota - August 2021 crop
MN News

Police: Driver hits woman, uses distraction to steal from gas station

The woman then fled the scene with the stolen cash.

Al-Ilhsan Mosque suspects CAIR-MN
MN News

Boyhood friends charged in St. Paul mosque burglary

Suspects Jeremy Glass, pictured on the left above, and Christopher Hughes.

Adam Thielen and Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings 'open to dealing several' high-priced veterans

"I'd be surprised if a few were not moved," said Jason La Canfora.

school bus stop pixabay
MN News

4 accused of shooting water beads at school bus on highway

The bus wasn't damaged and no one was injured.

3M
MN Business

3M will suspend its Russia operations following invasion of Ukraine

The Maplewood-based giant has facilities in the Russian Federation.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

16-year-old killed, 3 other teens injured in St. Cloud crash

Two vehicles heading opposite directions collided with each other.

Mounds view 9 - crime scene
MN News

Deputy who fatally rammed man who shot at police won't be charged

The collision killed 48-year-old Troy Engstrom.

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Matthew Coller: Embrace change, Vikings fans

We could see Kwesi Adofo-Mensah completely overhaul the Vikings in the coming weeks and it's for the best.

lorie shaull may 28 2020 george floyd protests 3rd precinct
MN News

After scathing audit, Mpls. leaders key in on emergency protocols

The after-action report uncovered critical communications and planning breakdowns.

ambulance
MN News

Man crashes, gets out of car — and is hit by passing semi driver

The crash happened near Duluth Wednesday morning.

viking cruise ship
MN Travel

Viking Mississippi River cruise ship is nearly complete

The ship touched water for the first time this week.

matt birk and scott jensen
MN News

Jensen names former Viking Matt Birk his running mate for governor

Birk has been criticized for his conservative views.

Related

CC_Viking_Mississippi_New_Orleans_TALL_RND
MN Travel

Gallery: The 193-room ship Viking Cruises is building for the Mississippi

It will run voyages between New Orleans and St. Paul starting in 2022.

sun country
MN Travel

Sun Country launches 4 new routes, including from MSP Airport

The flights take off this summer and fall.

madden's
MN Travel

Madden's has banner summer with surge of visitors to Gull Lake

The resort was named the No. 1 resort in the mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

garbage mississippi river
Minnesota Life

St. Paul launches initiative to track plastic, debris in Mississippi River

The City of St. Paul has teamed up with other communities to create the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative.

Boundary Waters BWCAW 1
MN Travel

Boundary Waters permits available next week, but there won't be as many

The number available this year have been cut after increased visitation that's led to congestion and damage to natural resources.

Delta
MN Travel

Delta makes major change to SkyMiles program, angering travelers

Those who fly with Delta's cheapest fares will no longer receive miles.

MN News

Shipping season begins on Mississippi River

The Pioneer Press reports the first towboat and seven barges, headed to St. Paul, traveled through Red Wing and Hastings Saturday to mark the start of the season. The average opening is March 20.

MN News

Vikings will cruise up the Mississippi to St. Paul