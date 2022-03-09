Viking Mississippi River cruise ship is nearly complete

She floats.

The new Viking Mississippi ship was "floated out" this week in Louisiana, marking a "major construction milestone" and the first time the ship has touched water, a news release said.

“It is a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “Our guests have long wanted to sail the Mississippi River with Viking, and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board this summer."

The float out of the new 386-guest ship took place at Edison Chouest Offshore's LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisana, on Monday.

The ship is expected to carry its first passengers on the Mississippi River this June, with the first trip from New Orleans to St. Paul expected to depart on July 9.

Here's how it will look when it's completed:

17 Gallery 17 Images

The ports of call for Viking Mississippi include Red Wing and St. Paul in Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin. Viking says the new voyages on the Mississippi River are expected to bring more than 7,500 guests to the region in 2022 and 17,600-plus people during its first full sailing season in 2023.

The other Ports of Call are: Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis), and Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport).

The five-deck ship has 193 staterooms that are all outside. The ship has a "cutting-edge design" built for the Mississippi River, including expansive windows and "comfortable amenities," Viking said.