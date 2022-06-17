Skip to main content
Vince McMahon, under fire over hush money report, to appear on WWE Smackdown in Minneapolis Friday

McMahon is being investigated over an alleged $3 million settlement to a former employee with whom he had an affair.

Randall Chancellor, Flickr

Vince McMahon, who it was announced Friday he would be temporarily stepping aside as the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment due to ongoing hush money allegations, will appear live on WWE Smackdown Friday night – in Minneapolis.

The WWE's latest live show in the Twin Cities has coincided with arguably the most difficult period in the company's recent history, after a Wall Street Journal report this week alleged that McMahon agreed to a secret $3 million settlement to a now-former staffer with whom he had an affair.

This settlement, uncovered during an investigation by the WWE board, is one of several alleged nondisclosure agreements that reportedly involve McMahon and WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.

According to the WSJ, McMahon, 76, allegedly doubled the salary of the 41-year-old paralegal when they started the affair, with the report also claiming he gave the staffer to Laurinaitis "like a toy."

On Friday it was announced that McMahon would be stepping back from his CEO role while an investigation is undertaken, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon stepping in on an interim basis.

It was also announced that Vince McMahon would address the Smackdown crowd at Target Center live during Friday night's show. It's not known however whether he will be there in person or if he will make a video address.

WWE said McMahon will continue his role in charge of WWE's creative content while stood down as CEO.

Tickets for the show are still available.

Vince McMahon to appear on WWE Smackdown in Minneapolis Friday

Target to rival Amazon Prime with 'biggest' ever Deal Days

The move comes shortly after the company announced it would slash prices due to unwanted inventory accrued from the pandemic.

Fatal crash: Speeding driver strikes bridge pillar in Brooklyn Park

The crash happened early Friday morning on Highway 610 at Highway 252.

Gia Vang bids farewell as news anchor at KARE 11

Vang's final day at KARE 11 was Friday.

Minnesota restaurant 'ghost owners' charged with 26 felonies

Sufeng Zheng, 46, and Ting Gui Zheng, 51, face 26 felony-level tax fraud charges.

City of Faribault settles federal lawsuit over rent discrimination

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota announced the settlement Wednesday.

Knife-wielding man robs park-goers of water bottle in Dakota County

Authorities are reminding park-goers to be aware of their surroundings.

Gallery: This charming Linden Hills cottage has a surprising number of rooms

Close to Lake Harriet, Bde Maka Ska and all of the unique restaurants and shops next to it

Council members, Frey clash over city coordinator appointee

A vote of 8-5 will keep Heather Johnston in line to serve as the city coordinator for four years.

2 found dead of suspected overdose in Duluth

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Put high utility and gas prices in the rearview with solar power and EV charger

With dwindling supplies, prices for fossil fuel-based energy have nowhere to go but up. Lock in predictable energy costs at home and on the road with solar power and an electric vehicle.

WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz leaving station in July

Raddatz says her friends in the media will still hear from her.

