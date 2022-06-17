Vince McMahon to appear on WWE Smackdown in Minneapolis Friday

Vince McMahon, who it was announced Friday he would be temporarily stepping aside as the CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment due to ongoing hush money allegations, will appear live on WWE Smackdown Friday night – in Minneapolis.

The WWE's latest live show in the Twin Cities has coincided with arguably the most difficult period in the company's recent history, after a Wall Street Journal report this week alleged that McMahon agreed to a secret $3 million settlement to a now-former staffer with whom he had an affair.

This settlement, uncovered during an investigation by the WWE board, is one of several alleged nondisclosure agreements that reportedly involve McMahon and WWE head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.

According to the WSJ, McMahon, 76, allegedly doubled the salary of the 41-year-old paralegal when they started the affair, with the report also claiming he gave the staffer to Laurinaitis "like a toy."

On Friday it was announced that McMahon would be stepping back from his CEO role while an investigation is undertaken, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon stepping in on an interim basis.

It was also announced that Vince McMahon would address the Smackdown crowd at Target Center live during Friday night's show. It's not known however whether he will be there in person or if he will make a video address.

WWE said McMahon will continue his role in charge of WWE's creative content while stood down as CEO.

Tickets for the show are still available.