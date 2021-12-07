Vineeta Sawkar named as WCCO Radio’s new morning host

Former KSTP anchor Vineeta Sawkar is joining WCCO Radio, taking over the morning slot previously held by the legendary Dave Lee.

The Morning News with Vineeta Sawkar will begin Jan. 3, 2022, WCCO Radio announced Tuesday morning, airing from 6-9 a.m. weekdays. Sawkar spent the past four years as director of public relations for the University of St. Thomas, but prior to that had a long, storied journalism career, including nearly 18 years as a reporter and anchor with KSTP . She then went to the Star Tribune, serving as an on-camera host for the paper's digital efforts while also leading the CW show Our Issues Twin Cities.

Sawkar, in Tuesday's announcement, said she is "humbled, honored and excited" to begin her WCCO Radio career, while also acknowledging the legacy of her predecessor Lee, who signed off for the final time on April 30," 2021.

This station is so rich with history and memories for so many of us," she said. "I hope the Good Neighbor station you once listened to in the mornings for school closings is the place you can continue to listen for news and information to get your day started … with some fun, too.”

Brad Lane, brand manager for News Talk 830 WCCO, said they selected Sawkar after an "extensive search."

“Her rich experience, journalistic integrity and warm personality make her the perfect choice to evolve our station’s longstanding tradition of delivering the biggest headlines in the morning while exploring the news and events that matter most to Minnesotans," Lane said.