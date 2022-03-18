Viral video shows 'nerve-racking' ice house removal on MN lake

"That's a lot of f****** water. Holy f***," a voice says in the video.

A Minnesota fishing guide's video of an ice house removal on Lake of the Woods has gone viral.

Eric Best, a fishing guide at a northern Minnesota resort, posted the video on a Lake of the Woods Facebook group. The video is recorded from the passenger window of a truck that is towing a skid ice house along a flooded ice road, with water up to the bottom of the doors on the truck.

"That's a lot of f****** water. Holy f***," a voice says in the video.

The video has been shared more than 3,000 times in less than a day.

While the video looks ominous, Best said the ice on the lake was still "over 3 feet thick" and the water in the video is melted snow on top of the ice.

"I’ve seen some people [comment] bashing, like always, saying we should have had the house off a long time ago, this and that," Best said in an email to Bring Me The News. "The truth is, we’re allowed to have houses out until the end of this month and the condition of our road was nothing like that a day prior."

Because Lake of the Woods is located on the Minnesota-Canada border, the ice removal date is at 11:59 p.m. on March 31. Minnesota assigns ice removal dates depending on each lake's location.

The ice road they were on is located in the Baudette area. Best said about half of the mile-long road was flooded, while other ice roads in the area were passable.

"That was just a bad section," he said, noting they were a couple miles from Pine Island on the south end of Big Traverse Bay.

"We had customers out in that house and never would have put them in a situation like that knowingly. Things can happen fast this time of year and that road literally flooded overnight," Best said.

"Driving through water like this is always nerve-racking but happens almost every year about this time," Best said.