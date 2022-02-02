Viral video: MN Diary Queen worker throws customer's food on sidewalk

Skip to main content
Viral video shows Owatonna Diary Queen worker throw customer's food on sidewalk

The restaurant is closed while its owners conduct an internal investigation.

Facebook

A Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Minnesota is temporarily closed while its owners investigate a viral video that appears to show an employee throwing a customer's order to the ground.

The video — footage of which has since been shared on TikTok and Facebook — shows a worker walking to the front doors, where a woman is waiting outside. The employee opens the door, then intentionally flips the bag and tosses all its contents on to the sidewalk.

Content warning: Strong language

The waiting customer attempts to kick the bag, but slips and falls, prompting laughter from inside the store.

The video is captioned "lady was rude asf 😂" and at the beginning, someone can be heard saying, "B**** she got the rest of it."

Fourteen Foods, which operates the 670 Bridge Street West location, confirmed on Facebook Tuesday the restaurant is currently closed while they conduct an internal investigation. That includes talking with employees at the restaurant" and "reviewing security footage."

Fourteen Foods said it has also spoken with the customer seen in the video.

"Fourteen Foods shares your concerns about what was shown in the video this past Sunday. ... Know that we are taking this matter extremely seriously. The store will remain closed until the investigation is complete. Our number one goal is to be able to continue to serve the Owatonna community to the best of our ability."

