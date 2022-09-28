Skip to main content
Walker, The Current announce end of Rock the Garden festival

The Walker Art Center and Minnesota Public Radio announced the festival will retire so the organizations can dream up new events.

Rock the Garden 2022. Photo by Carina Lofgren /Courtesy Walker Art Center.

The long-running Rock the Garden summer music festival won't return, the Walker Art Center and The Current announced Wednesday. 

“Rock the Garden has always been focused on bringing people together through music," Walker Executive Director Mary Ceruti and MPR President Duchesne Drew shared in a join statement Wednesday, with the organizations saying it would now "focus on new initiatives."

"We are grateful to go out on a high note as a team. This is now a fresh opportunity to conjure up new ways to serve ambitions that drive each institution in new ways.”

The Walker founded the live music festival in 1998, hosting the event on its grounds near Loring Park. The festival re-launched a decade later in partnership with The Current and Minnesota Public Radio. 

David Safar, The Current's managing director, said the station remains committed to crafting unique experiences and inspiring audiences through music discovery. 

“Over the years, Rock the Garden empowered connections across the community, and now MPR and the Walker will dream up new events that enable those connections," he stated. 

The last festival this past June was headlined by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Sleater-Kinney.

