Minnesota finished one place above Wisconsin.

Minnesota is in the Top 10 "Best States To Live" according to WalletHub, but has dropped four positions from last year.

The annual rankings were released on Tuesday, putting Minnesota as the 9th best state in which to live in the United States, one place ahead of Wisconsin in 10th.

That marks a dip for both states compared to 2021, when Minnesota was ranked 5th and Wisconsin 6th.

The analysis gives points to states based on five categories: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

Minnesota scored highest in quality of life, ranking 8th nationally, and ranked 9th for education and health.

But it scored poorly in the safety section, ranking 31st nationally – though there are some notable eccentricities about the analysis given that property crimes are given twice as much weight as violent crime.

While Minnesota has struggled with a rise in violent crime since the start of the pandemic, so has pretty much every state in the nation. Other recent rankings consider Minnesota to be much higher than 31st – such as this ConsumerAffairs study that puts Minnesota as the 15th safest state nationally.

Minnesota also ranked as having the 25th strongest economy, which is a little different from a WalletHub ranking of the strongest state economies it released last month that had Minnesota 19th.

WalletHub's 'Best States to Live' ranking has Minnesota in top 10

