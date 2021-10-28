Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Walmart.com price glitch drops pricey hundreds of items below $1
Publish date:

Walmart.com price glitch drops pricey hundreds of items below $1

Products that would normally go for hundreds of dollars were listed for pennies.
Author:

Walmart.com

A glitch on Walmart's website Thursday showed hundreds of items, including desks, outdoor items and furniture that normally go for hundreds of dollars, with a "reduced price" of less than $1.

The glitch, which only seemed to be available by searching specific keywords and with the right parameters selected, was first spotted around 3 p.m. Twitter users celebrated snagging dozens of items, from a basketball hoop to headlights, for pennies on the dollar — though many recognized their orders could very well get canceled.

Some users also reported they weren't able to actually check out with those items in their cart. Many of the items appeared to be sold by third parties, not directly from Walmart. 

Related: Target lifts the lid on its first Black Friday deals, available next week

Bring Me The News has reached out to Walmart for comment.

A similar thing happened to Target just a few weeks ago. A glitch resulted in a number of very expensive goods (think refrigerators, furniture, cookware and more) being listed for just $14.99.

The retailer did honor some of the buys, though canceled plenty of them as well.

Next Up

walmart price glitch screengrab
MN Shopping

Walmart.com price glitch drops hundreds of items below $1

Products that would normally go for hundreds of dollars were listed for pennies.

masks, schools
MN Coronavirus

State reveals which MN schools have had the most COVID-19 cases

The data is recorded in two-week increments and is displayed within specific ranges.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Body of man pulled from pond in Le Sueur County

He's been identified as a resident of a nearby assisted-living facility.

Pixabay - firefighter helmet
MN News

Victims of house explosion ID'd as husband and wife

One was killed and the other severely injured in the Wednesday morning explosion.

Police chief Arradondo - 2021.10.27
MN News

Mpls. council president files ethics complaint against Arradondo, Frey

At the heart of the complaint is the chief's news conference about Ballot Question 2.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 12.20.52 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 75 of 87 Minnesota counties

Transmission levels are still high throughout Minnesota.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Man, 62, dies after his truck leaves road, hits tree

The Wisconsin man died after being airlifted to Regions Hospital.

pexels - beer buy fridge store liquor
MN News

Municipal liquor stores in 24 MN cities could be in jeopardy

These sites reported losses in two of the last three years, triggering a mandatory hearing.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

2 Minnesota Wild players test positive for COVID-19

Both players will be unavailable Thursday night when the Wild face the expansion Kraken.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 28

The latest from the state.

Target deals weekly ad - 10.31.2021
MN Shopping

Target reveals first Black Friday deals, available next week

There are some steep discounts to be had, even though Black Friday is nearly a month away.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 10.10.36 AM
Minnesota Life

'Dancing with the Stars: Live!' coming to Minnesota in February

The show's professional dancers will be at Mystic Lake.

Related

Target price glitch
MN Shopping

Eagle-eyed shoppers take advantage of Target's $14.99 price glitch

The glitch happened Thursday afternoon, with a number of shoppers able to complete purchases.

Target deals weekly ad - 10.31.2021
MN Shopping

Target reveals first Black Friday deals, available next week

There are some steep discounts to be had, even though Black Friday is nearly a month away.

best buy
MN Shopping

Best Buy launches another pre-Black Friday sale, the Early Deals Event

This latest round of discounts is available through Oct. 31.

target
MN Shopping

Target touts new app, ordering features ahead of holidays

Here's how the retailer plans on making things "easy" for customers.

Walmart Black Friday 2019
MN Shopping

Walmart's Black Friday ad is out, with deals starting Nov. 27

You can get a 65-inch smart TV for under $300.

Best Buy - jjbers, Flickr
MN Shopping

Best Buy brings back early Black Friday deals

A 4-day sale featuring "hundreds" of Black Friday offers starts next week.

Wikimedia COmmons - Sierra store - Steve Morgan
MN Shopping

Off-price retail store Sierra will open a St. Cloud location

It is the brand's first Minnesota store outside the Twin Cities.

Flickr - Mall of America 2018 - Ken Lund
MN Shopping

To make up for a lost Christmas, MOA has been holding 1-day 'flash sales' in July

The megamall is coming out of a challenging pandemic year and facing stiff competition from online sellers.