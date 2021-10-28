Walmart.com price glitch drops hundreds of items below $1

A glitch on Walmart's website Thursday showed hundreds of items, including desks, outdoor items and furniture that normally go for hundreds of dollars, with a "reduced price" of less than $1.

The glitch, which only seemed to be available by searching specific keywords and with the right parameters selected, was first spotted around 3 p.m. Twitter users celebrated snagging dozens of items, from a basketball hoop to headlights, for pennies on the dollar — though many recognized their orders could very well get canceled.

Some users also reported they weren't able to actually check out with those items in their cart. Many of the items appeared to be sold by third parties, not directly from Walmart.

Bring Me The News has reached out to Walmart for comment.

A similar thing happened to Target just a few weeks ago. A glitch resulted in a number of very expensive goods (think refrigerators, furniture, cookware and more) being listed for just $14.99.

The retailer did honor some of the buys, though canceled plenty of them as well.