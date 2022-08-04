Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?

Skip to main content
The auction gives anyone a chance to own all things from chairs to bar tops and more.

Credit: Chino Latino, Facebook

Chino Latino, a former Uptown staple before it closed in 2020, is selling much of its inventory in an online auction over the next two weeks.

Many of the fixtures and equipment have remained inside the former restaurant, such as chairs, bar tops, TVs, decor, the main bar, sushi bar, coolers and more. 

The auction began Wednesday and goes through Aug. 15, according to Auction Masters and Appraisals.

The Asian-fusion restaurant closed its doors in October 2020 after being in business for 20 years, citing a "range of factors" including "the fact that the hospitality and retail scene in Uptown (specifically the corner of Lake and Hennepin) has changed dramatically over the last several years..."

The restaurant was owned by Parasole, which also owned Pittsburgh Blue, Manny's Steakhouse, Salut and the Good Earth establishments before it was purchased by FS Funds, a private Minneapolis equity group.

