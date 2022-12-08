Skip to main content
Want to buy a hotel? Minneapolis' biggest is going up for auction

Want to buy a hotel? Minneapolis' biggest is going up for auction

The building is in foreclosure.

Google Streetview

The building is in foreclosure.

The Twin Cities' biggest hotel will go under the hammer next month, with the Hilton Minneapolis among the lots available at a Hennepin County Sheriff's foreclosure auction.

The 826-room hotel at 1001 South Marquette Avenue in downtown Minneapolis will go up for sale at the auction on Jan. 13, the sheriff's office confirmed this week.

The building is owned by Walton Street Capital of Chicago and Haberhill of California, which court documents show owe more than $200 million, and first missed a $180,000 mortgage payment on the downtown building in April 2020, a month after the first COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

The hotel stayed open during the pandemic and remains operational despite being on the auction block.

The onset of the pandemic hit the hospitality industry particularly hard as demand for travel cratered, and large events were prohibited to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Twin Cities' hotel occupancy rate went from 55% in February 2020 to 16.9% two months later, according to the Minneapolis Saint Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership.

While the situation has improved since then, occupancy rates were still 10-25% below 2019 levels in 2021, though hotel stays have risen again in 2022.

With a new owner is set to take over the building, it doesn't look as though any disruption at the hotel is imminent, with Meet Minneapolis telling the Star Tribune the Hilton Minneapolis "continues to be a valued partner" as it works to bring more events and conventions to the city.

The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on January 13 in Room 30 of the sheriff's office at 350 S. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.50.41 PM
MN Property

Want to buy a hotel? Minneapolis' biggest is going up for auction

The building is in foreclosure.

318945683_10161683635994714_4236667683357316937_n
MN News

22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder

The dogs were taken in after a report stated there were too many on a single property.

COVER
MN Weather

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

The first arrives Thursday night into Friday before a bigger system comes next week.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 12.24.17 PM
MN News

Police: Person hospitalized after alleged suicide attempt in jail

The incident happened Wednesday morning.

PepperSprayCopMPD
MN News

Cop who pepper-sprayed downtown protesters received $150K payout

Samantha Belcourt said she "feared for her life."

Powerball Minnesota lottery
MN Lifestyle

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The winning ticket was sold in Chanhassen for Wednesday's draw.

Screen Shot 2022-12-08 at 9.16.18 AM
MN Food & Drink

Animales Barbeque Co. looks to open brick-and-mortar location

The popular food truck has partnered with the owner of Billy Sushi.

Christmas presents
MN Shopping

Here are some 2022 holiday shipping deadlines to keep in mind

Most deadlines are a few days before Christmas Eve.

cat
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis will waive pet adoption fees on Friday

Pet licensing fees still apply to adoptions at the event.

received_5642181912525380
MN Lifestyle

Family who endured car theft ordeal surprised with trip to Universal Orlando

A father rescued his four children after a thief jumped in his car while he was getting something from his trunk.

2312 Lyndale Avenue South
MN News

ATF offering $5,000 reward for info on fire at condemned apartment building

The building sustained $1.8 million-worth of damage.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 11.15.34 AM
MN News

BCA IDs officer in fatal St. Paul shooting, says there was 'exchange of fire'

The sergeant has been an officer for 10 years.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 12.27.48 PM
MN Business

Apartments, brewery proposed for site of former Minneapolis lumberyard

The developer is proposing two buildings connected via skyway.

Screen Shot 2022-07-30 at 9.35.47 AM
MN Weird

Minneapolis ad agency buys up billboard that was spoiling employees' view

An innovative solution from the downtown agency.

Brian Landa
MN News

Search for sexual predator wanted by authorities in Twin Cities

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is searching for the man who allegedly violated his release.

MN Shopping

Contents of demolished Pillsbury Mansion to go up for auction

You'll have your chance to bid this weekend.

Davidson Hotel front facing view
MN Property

Gallery: Summit Avenue mansion has been converted into boutique hotel

The Davidson is now taking bookings.

HGTV Urban Oasis 2019 front yard
MN Property

Gallery: Minneapolis home revamped by HGTV is up for sale

It's yours for $650,000.

minneapolis-ge69a86d93_1280
MN Travel

Comedian claims hotel bed bug ruined his Twin Cities visit

The Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Minneapolis states otherwise.

700-S-2nd-Street-W100-Minneapolis-MN-55401-6188506-image22
MN Property

Gallery: Pohlad family member's penthouse will cost you $7M

*Checks pockets for change*