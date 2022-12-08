Want to buy a hotel? Minneapolis' biggest is going up for auction

The Twin Cities' biggest hotel will go under the hammer next month, with the Hilton Minneapolis among the lots available at a Hennepin County Sheriff's foreclosure auction.

The 826-room hotel at 1001 South Marquette Avenue in downtown Minneapolis will go up for sale at the auction on Jan. 13, the sheriff's office confirmed this week.

The building is owned by Walton Street Capital of Chicago and Haberhill of California, which court documents show owe more than $200 million, and first missed a $180,000 mortgage payment on the downtown building in April 2020, a month after the first COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.

The hotel stayed open during the pandemic and remains operational despite being on the auction block.

The onset of the pandemic hit the hospitality industry particularly hard as demand for travel cratered, and large events were prohibited to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Twin Cities' hotel occupancy rate went from 55% in February 2020 to 16.9% two months later, according to the Minneapolis Saint Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership.

While the situation has improved since then, occupancy rates were still 10-25% below 2019 levels in 2021, though hotel stays have risen again in 2022.

With a new owner is set to take over the building, it doesn't look as though any disruption at the hotel is imminent, with Meet Minneapolis telling the Star Tribune the Hilton Minneapolis "continues to be a valued partner" as it works to bring more events and conventions to the city.

The auction will be held at 10 a.m. on January 13 in Room 30 of the sheriff's office at 350 S. 5th St., Minneapolis.