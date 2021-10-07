Want to buy a MnDOT snowplow? Here's how.

The state is auctioning off snowplows and a bunch of other random stuff.

The State of Minnesota is auctioning off a few MnDOT snowplows just in time for winter.

The Minnesota Department of Administration hosts auctions (live and online) several times a year to get rid of the state's surplus property. And the state's online auction site is currently chock-full of a bunch of random things, including eight snowplow trucks.

One of the plow trucks is listed as in "good" condition, with 237,848 miles on it. Bidding ends at 10:15 a.m. on Friday. The highest bid, as of 11:21 a.m. on Thursday, is $10,520.

The other plows, listed in "fair" or "poor" condition, are open for bidding until next week or longer. The high bids for those are far lower, including one that's currently at $310. That plow, listed in fair condition, has 173,998 miles on it and has "minor oil leaks."

To bid on an item on the state's online auction site, all you have to do is be 18 or older and register. There are other terms and conditions, like "do not place bids for items you do not intend to purchase," and a rule noting you have to pick up the item from where it's being stored. But it seems pretty easy to buy your own snowplow, so long as you offer the highest bid (and can pay for it).

If a snowplow is too much for you to handle, there are also a few snow blowers available. One of them is in "fair" condition and the highest bid as of this writing is $60.

But that's not all that's available right now. There's everything from cars, trucks and buses to furniture, various tools and foodservice equipment. Here's a look at some of the other random things you can buy from the state.

In addition to the online auction, the state Department of Administration will be holding a live auction at Blue Mounds State Park at 10 a.m. on Friday where people can bid on more than 40 bison.

Minimum bids for the animals have not been listed.