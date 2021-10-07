Want to buy a MnDOT snowplow? Here's how.

October 7, 2021
The state is auctioning off snowplows and a bunch of other random stuff.
Minnesota Department of Administration

The State of Minnesota is auctioning off a few MnDOT snowplows just in time for winter. 

The Minnesota Department of Administration hosts auctions (live and online) several times a year to get rid of the state's surplus property. And the state's online auction site is currently chock-full of a bunch of random things, including eight snowplow trucks. 

One of the plow trucks is listed as in "good" condition, with 237,848 miles on it. Bidding ends at 10:15 a.m. on Friday. The highest bid, as of 11:21 a.m. on Thursday, is $10,520. 

The other plows, listed in "fair" or "poor" condition, are open for bidding until next week or longer. The high bids for those are far lower, including one that's currently at $310. That plow, listed in fair condition, has 173,998 miles on it and has "minor oil leaks."

To bid on an item on the state's online auction site, all you have to do is be 18 or older and register. There are other terms and conditions, like "do not place bids for items you do not intend to purchase," and a rule noting you have to pick up the item from where it's being stored. But it seems pretty easy to buy your own snowplow, so long as you offer the highest bid (and can pay for it). 

If a snowplow is too much for you to handle, there are also a few snow blowers available. One of them is in "fair" condition and the highest bid as of this writing is $60.

But that's not all that's available right now. There's everything from cars, trucks and buses to furniture, various tools and foodservice equipment. Here's a look at some of the other random things you can buy from the state.

6 random things you can buy from the state

Park Pedal Cruiser boat

watercraft

This personal watercraft is listed in "fair" condition and is being sold on behalf of the City of Edina. According to the description, "Last time licensed was in 2019. 4 person. It seems like everything works on it. It does float. Was used at Centennial lakes park."

The highest bid as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday as $170.

Two parking meters

parking meters

Two parking meters in "fair" condition are available to bid on until noon Friday. There's a catch: they don't have the keys that go with them. 

The highest bid is currently $75. 

Message board

message board

There are a few changeable message board signs with trailers being auctioned off on the state's site. 

This one, from 2011, is in "fair" condition, with the auction site noting it is battery-powered with a solar charger. It works, but it may need new batteries. 

The high bid as of this writing is $260. 

10 desktop computers

computers

Ten HP desktop computers are available for auction. They've been wiped, so they don't have an operating system, and don't include keyboards, mice or power cords. 

The high bid as of this writing is $50.

Lab equipment

lab equipment

A bunch of lab equipment is available on the auction site, including six "various sized boiling flasks," 91 cylinders, and distillation units. 

The starting bid is $50. 

Camper

camper

A Coachman Cadet camper from 1977 is up for auction, with the highest bid as of this writing at $145. 

According to the description: "26 foot Coachman Cadet Fifth Wheel Traveler Trailer is considered abandoned property located at the Brown County Highway Department in New Ulm, Minnesota. It has not been moved in several years. Exterior looks to be in fair to poor condition. Three of the four tires are inflated properly. One tire is low, but not flat.

"Interior is in poor condition. No title will be provided. Abandoned property paperwork will be provided to winning bidder. History of the vehicle is unknown to Brown County Human Services. Lock on entry door was recently removed. No inventory of interior property has been made."

In addition to the online auction, the state Department of Administration will be holding a live auction at Blue Mounds State Park at 10 a.m. on Friday where people can bid on more than 40 bison. 

Minimum bids for the animals have not been listed.

