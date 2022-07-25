Skip to main content
Want to buy the Vanilla Bean in Two Harbors?

The Vanilla Bean at at 812 7th Ave. in Two Harbors, Minnesota. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

The owners of a beloved brunch destination on the main thoroughfare in Two Harbors are ready to pass the apron to someone else. 

The Vanilla Bean is on the market for $850,000, according to a listing by Follmer Commercial Real Estate. A lease option is also available. 

The restaurant at 812 7th Ave. opened in 1998 and is best known for its brunch fare, including oven-baked omelettes and its signature bacon-wrapped mini donut Bloody Mary. 

Owners Jason Vincent and Jeff Anderson took over the Vanilla Bean eight years ago. 

"It's not about giving up. It's about keeping that dream alive and hopefully giving that dream to someone else to take care of," Vincent told WDIO News. "Really the person who takes over is going to be taking over a really successful turnkey restaurant."

