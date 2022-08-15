WaPo trawled Airbnb to find 'the most Midwestern things on the planet'

What's the first thing you think of when you hear "Midwest"?

Your answer could be one of many of the region's idiosyncrasies, but according to those who list their properties for rent on Airbnb, it's "walleye."

The Washington Post recently published the results of a data study it conducted on Airbnb, looking for properties where the owner identified "Midwest" or "Midwestern" in the descriptions.

It then delved further, identifying what it argues are "the most Midwestern things on the planet" by seeing which words got used most as a selling point to prospective visitors.

The Post removed any reference to place names or brand names from its anaylsis, noting that if it hadn't, "Hy-vee ... would have topped the list."

Instead, the great game fish walleye came top, being mentioned in more than 80% of posts from Airbnb listings described as midwestern across 12 states.

The second most commonly used word was "heartland," a popular descriptor for the Midwest particularly in rural listings, while the region being home to high quality classical music will explain why Airbnb owners think proximity to a "conservatory" or "orchestra" is a big selling point.

"Lutheran" was the fourth highest mentioned word, with several fish also making it into the top 15 including "bluegill," "smallmouth" and "largemouth." Outdoor pursuits make the list too via "snowmobile" and "paddleboat," while the Midwest's abundant Amish community also getting a mention.

The Airbnb data dive also highlighted a revealing outcome in that property owners in Iowa are most likely to use "Midwest" or "Midwestern" in the description, earning it the monicker of being "the most midwestern state in the union." Minnesota was 9th out of 12.

You can read more here.