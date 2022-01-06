Watch: Burst pipe causes downpour at Duluth brewery

Skip to main content

Watch: Burst pipe causes downpour at Duluth's Hoops Brewing

The brewery described it as a "little rain storm."
hoops brewing burst pipe video

The folks at Hoops Brewing walked into the beer hall to a literal downpour Thursday.

Video posted to social media by the Duluth brewery shows water drenching the space from above. Hoops Brewing described it as a "little rain storm," though to be honest it looks more like a deluge.

Here's the video:

The cause was a burst pipe — temps in Duluth early Thursday were well below zero, hitting minus 12 at one point.

The brewery gave credit to the Duluth Fire Department for its quick action, saying firefighters "quickly resolved the issue so we could get to drying out." Hoops was bringing in professionals to dehumidify and re-sanitize the space., but had to close at least through Thursday.

"We’re all working hard to open back up as soon as we can," the brewery said.

And in a lovely series of Minnesota Nice Instagram moments, fellow breweries Bent Paddle and Castle Danger asked if they could do anything to help, while Earth Rider Brewery, Vikre Distillery, Sociable Cider and more offered their best wishes.

