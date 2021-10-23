Watch: City councilor gifted a 'bag of d*cks,' responds 'kiss my ass'

October 24, 2021
Watch: West St. Paul councilor gifted a 'bag of d*cks,' responds 'kiss my ass'

Dick Vitelli represents West St. Paul's 1st Ward.
Dick Vitelli, West St. Paul city council

If you sent a "Bag of D*cks" to West St. Paul City Council member Dick Vitelli recently, you might be excited to hear that he's officially responded to your gesture.

Of course, it wasn't a literal bag of... well, you know. It was a novelty item delivered by one of several online companies that specialize in mailing gag "gifts" like glitter bombs (and, yes, pouches of phallic gummies) on behalf of anonymous senders looking to get even (or just a have a hearty laugh). 

On Thursday, a Twitter account associated with one such service, ShipABagOfD*cks.com, shared a video taken from a September 27 meeting of the West St. Paul City Council, where one of the bags in question made a special appearance.

During the proceedings, the aforementioned Councilman Vitelli, who represents the city's 1st Ward, took a moment to share his most unusual gift with the chamber (WARNING: Video contains strong language):

Saying he'd "never been gifted anything like this before" in his more than 20 years on the council, Vitelli remarked that the delivery "kind of shows how toxic things are getting in this world."

He also called out the sender personally, saying, "somebody's got a good sense of humor but they don't have the balls to put their name on the bag."

Vitelli concluded his remarks by thanking the sender for the gummies — and telling them to "kiss my ass."

It's not clear why he might have been sent such a gift, but Bring Me The News has reached out to Vitelli's office for comment. 

