Watch: Daughter of NFL star catches Lake of the Woods 'monster' muskie

Watch: Daughter of NFL star Joe Thomas catches Lake of the Woods 'monster' muskie

The memorable video from Minnesota Lake Country has roughly 200,000 views.

A former NFL All-Pro celebrated a proud dad moment while fishing with his daughter in northern Minnesota this week. 

Joe Thomas, former offensive tackle with the Cleveland Browns, shared a video of the moment his 9-year-old daughter caught a 48" muskie on Lake of the Woods. 

There's shouts of excitement and high fives all around when the "Lake of the Woods monster", as Thomas called it, is pulled into the fishing boat. 

According to the Department of Natural Resources, a muskellunge could take anywhere from 13 to 21 years to reach 50 inches. 

Thomas, originally from Brookfield, Wisconsin, retired from the NFL in 2018. 

