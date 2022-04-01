Watch: Dawn Stevens says goodbye to FOX 9 'family,' viewers

It was an emotional day for the FOX 9 morning show team Thursday as they said goodbye to longtime anchor Dawn Stevens.

Stevens' final broadcast featured a bevy of throwback clips and a surprise Friday Dance Off (all seemingly meant to both celebrate, and slightly embarrass, the departing anchor), plus some heartfelt messages from her colleagues.

"All morning we'll be sharing some of our favorite moments as we have to say goodbye — we don't want to do this —," said co-anchor Tom Butler, clearly emotional, during Thursday's show, "to one of our beloved friends and family members here at FOX morning news."

Stevens quickly acknowledged how "difficult" it was, saying: "I'm feeling kind of surprised by how overwhelming it is, because I'm totally going to miss my FOX 9 family dearly."

Stevens, who joined FOX 9 as an evening reporter in September of 2006, announced her departure a couple of weeks ago. She's leaving to become chief executive communications strategist for Alpha Mission. The Chicago-based nonprofit's goal is to help connect Black-owned businesses with established companies, in turn creating "a pathway for ending the generational poverty of black communities across the country."

When Stevens first revealed her plans, she called it something "I'm passionate about, and something that is important in my heart."

In addition to the clip above, you can watch the FOX 9 team spring a surprise Friday Dance Off on Stevens:

And watch her chat about her time with the station (including some ... interesting old promos) during FOX 9's Good Day:

Here's Stevens' formal goodbye message to viewers: