Watch: First cruise ship in 10 years arrives in foggy Duluth

The Viking Octantis arrived to moody weather Monday.

A crowd gathered in Duluth on a foggy Monday morning to watch a cruise ship arrive in the Twin Ports for the first time in ten years.

The 665-foot Viking Octantis passed beneath Duluth's famous Aerial Lift Bridge just after 6 a.m., with video from the Duluth Harbor Cam showing the ghostly moment.

The ship, which carries just under 400 passengers, is currently on a 15-day tour of all the Great Lakes. 

It has stopped in Duluth for the day, with smaller boats dropping passengers into the city for sightseeing.

It's the first time in a decade a cruise ship has stopped in the Twin Ports, with this made possible by the under-construction customs facility at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

According to FOX 21, cruise ships will be able to stop in the city for day trips every Monday, which is expected to initially generate a $600,000-$700,000 economic impact.

When construction is fully completed in 2023, cruise ships will be able to depart from the city.

