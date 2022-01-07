Watch: Pro surfer rides 15-foot wave on frigid Lake Superior

Skip to main content

Watch: Florida pro surfer rides 15-foot wave on frigid Lake Superior during winter storm

A winter storm brought some of the largest waves in years to the North Shore.

The waves on Lake Superior on Jan. 5 were some of the biggest in years, and dedicated surfers took advantage.

That includes pro surfer Ben Gravy.

Gravy, from Florida, was up on the North Shore with his board Wednesday, and managed to catch a 15-foot wave on Lake Superior. 515 Productions shared video of his impressive efforts.

Gravy, on Instagram, called it the "swell of the century in Minnesota."

The winter storm led to a gale warning that day, with waves crashing over the iconic Canal Park lighthouse, backdropped by a gray, stormy sky.

You can see more photos and videos from the great lake here.

The video of Gravy will be used in a documentary expected to release on Feb. 19. The film will focus on the "massive force of nature" that is Lake Superior, and the people who embrace it. 

515 Productions calls the lake "a precious resource that should never be taken for granted." A premiere will be held on release day in Duluth, with proceeds from ticket sales going to the Large Lakes Observatory at UMD. Details will be shared on this page.

Here's the trailer:

