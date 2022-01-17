Watch: Jimmy Kimmel mocks men's sex aid made by MN company

Skip to main content
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel mocks men's sex aid made by Minnesota company

"Jimmy Kimmel Live," YouTubee

Jimmy Kimmel gave some national attention to a Twin Cities sexual wellness company recently on his late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. Though the host's comments ... weren't exactly kind.

"This is an app-based device that I won't be [down]loading," Kimmel said Thursday of the latest product from Morari Medical.

Morari, based in Maple Grove, is in the sexual health and wellness space, and at the start of 2022 revealed its newest wearable: A patch men can wear between their legs that the company says will help delay ejaculation during sex. The patch syncs to a phone app via Bluetooth.

"Looks great," Kimmel quipped. "Honey, hang on let me adhere my patch before we make love." Here's the segment:

The show then pulled up a picture of Morari co-founder and CEO Jeff Bennett, with Kimmel saying: "And boy if that isn't a photo that says 'I'm not just the owner I'm also a client,' I don't know what is."

Kimmel also said you "really get hypnotized" staring at Bennett's photo.

A public relations professional sent out a brief media release highlighting the national attention Morari and Bennett received, though also acknowledged both were very much the butt of the jokes.

"It was great exposure for the company, but the sketch was not flattering to [Bennett]," the release said. "That being said, Jeff will take this roasting if this is what is required to drive awareness of premature ejaculation to the nation."

Bennett, in a statement provided to Bring Me The News, called it "a surprise" to hear himself get "called out" on the talk show.

"As you can imagine, I have heard and been the target of many jokes since I decided to leave a job as a medical device executive to form and lead Morari," he said. "If this is what is required to drive awareness of premature ejaculation (PE), bring it on!"

As Oscar Wilde is quoted as saying, "There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about."

There's no reason that sentiment doesn't apply to talk show hosts making fun of your company's wearable sex tech. The Morari website even has the Kimmel segment on its home page now.

But the Minnesota popcorn shop that got a Times Square billboard and Nick Offerman-narrated ad from Stephen Colbert seems like the preferable kind of national spotlight.

