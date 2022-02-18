Skip to main content
Watch: Man forgets to unhook fish house, drives off with friend still inside

Watch: Man forgets to unhook fish house, drives off with friend still inside

Fortunately there were no injuries.

Get In There Outdoors, YouTube

Fortunately there were no injuries.

An ice fishing mishap caught on camera in northern Minnesota has been viewed around 150,000 times on YouTube.

The video was uploaded by Seth Trobec, who was filming the inaugural video for his Get In There Outdoors YouTube page when his buddy Cody Mjolsness left to go pick up another friend on their snowmobile.

Unfortunately, Mjolsness forgot that the snowmobile was still hooked up to their fish house, and he drove away with it still connected, and Trobec still inside.

As Mjolsness starts speeding away, Trobec dives into the gap to escape, taking a tumble on the ice.

The pair were fishing on Canisteo Pit north of Coleraine, where the pair are both from, when the accident happened.

Fortunately, there was no major damage done to Trobec, though unsurprisingly the line he had in the hole snapped, while another of his rods had to be thawed out after being left strewn in the snow.

The three videos that Trobec has posted since then are a little more relaxing, showing lake trouts being caught and the northern lights.

He tells Bring Me The News that he'll be adding more videos of "wildlife encounters, fishing, storm chasing, and northern lights timelapses" in the coming days – though we suspect his first video will be his most viewed for a long time!

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-02-18 at 11.33.57 AM
Minnesota Life

Watch: Man forgets to unhook fish house, drives off with friend still inside

Fortunately there were no injuries.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, February 18

The latest data from MDH.

Kim Potter
MN News

Ex-cop Kim Potter gets 2 years in prison for killing Daunte Wright

Potter was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in 20-year-old Wright's killing.

MnDOT snowplow near Crookston
MN Weather

Stretch of I-94, 7 major highways closed due to whiteout conditions

The impacted roadways are in west-central Minnesota, which is under a blizzard warning.

Huerta, Miguel
MN News

Charges: Man breaks into St. Paul home, rapes 14-year-old

He'd been charged in connection with a suspected auto theft about a week prior.

Roseville carjacking suspects
MN News

Police trying to ID two suspects in Rosedale Center carjackings

Two separate carjackings occurred within two days in the parking lot of Rosedale Center.

snowmobile, snowmobiling
MN News

16-year-old airlifted after nighttime snowmobile crash

He was riding with family when he drove off into the woods.

Amir Locke no-knock warrant
MN News

ACLU calls for MPD officer who fatally shot Amir Locke to be fired

The NAACP has also called for the officer, who has been identified as SWAT Officer Mark Hanneman, to be fired.

police lights
MN News

Rideshare driver shot, SUV stolen in apparent carjacking in St. Paul

The victim is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 8.38.31 AM
MN Sports

After in-game attack, Duluth schools to set 'sportsmanship expectations'

There will be a list of specific consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct, the district said.

Jim Hagedorn
MN News

Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn has died

He has represented Minnesota's First Congressional District since 2019.

snow - 12-10-21 - Joe Nelson - 5
MN Weather

Friday to see high winds, brief but heavy snow, flash freeze in MN

It's not going to be a pleasant day.

Related

Minnesota Life

It's still fall, and someone had to be rescued while ice fishing in MN

"Folks, it is not even close to safe to venture out on the ice."

Screen Shot 2019-02-25 at 12.02.06 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Ice fishing in Brainerd to feature on HBO show

Soledad O'Brien came to Minnesota to feature the Brainerd Jaycees Extravaganza.

Minnesota Life

'First ever' footage shows wolves hunting freshwater fish in MN

It's a significant discovery by a group of university and national park researchers.

Screen Shot 2019-02-14 at 7.02.09 AM
Minnesota Life

South metro men reel in 120-pound monster sturgeon

They caught the record fish on the St. Croix River.

MN Weird

Watch: Man uses CPR to save squirrel's life in Brooklyn Park viral video

A heartwarming tail.

MN News

Man found dead in fish house during Eelpout Festival

The 21 year old was found unresponsive on Leech Lake.

Eagle rescue in Chisago County.
Minnesota Life

Watch: Chisago Co. sheriff's deputy rescues injured eagle in a swamp

The bird is being treated for an apparent wing injury.

Finn Cycle at Giants Ridge
Minnesota Life

Forget carts, you can get around this MN golf course by scooter

Giants Ridge has introduced Finn Cycle to its courses.