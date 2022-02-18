Watch: Man forgets to unhook fish house, drives off with friend still inside

An ice fishing mishap caught on camera in northern Minnesota has been viewed around 150,000 times on YouTube.

The video was uploaded by Seth Trobec, who was filming the inaugural video for his Get In There Outdoors YouTube page when his buddy Cody Mjolsness left to go pick up another friend on their snowmobile.

Unfortunately, Mjolsness forgot that the snowmobile was still hooked up to their fish house, and he drove away with it still connected, and Trobec still inside.

As Mjolsness starts speeding away, Trobec dives into the gap to escape, taking a tumble on the ice.

The pair were fishing on Canisteo Pit north of Coleraine, where the pair are both from, when the accident happened.

Fortunately, there was no major damage done to Trobec, though unsurprisingly the line he had in the hole snapped, while another of his rods had to be thawed out after being left strewn in the snow.

The three videos that Trobec has posted since then are a little more relaxing, showing lake trouts being caught and the northern lights.

He tells Bring Me The News that he'll be adding more videos of "wildlife encounters, fishing, storm chasing, and northern lights timelapses" in the coming days – though we suspect his first video will be his most viewed for a long time!