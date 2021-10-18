Watch: Mille Lacs, Duluth captured in stunning video from ISS

October 19, 2021
ISS Above You, YouTube

October 19, 2021

The space station provides a vantage point 260 miles above the Earth's surface.
Author:

It's not every day the International Space Station passes above northern Minnesota on a crystal clear morning. But thanks to the account "ISSAboveYou," we can treat ourselves to a stunning few moments of video when it does.

Around 9:22 a.m. Monday, the ISS captured South Dakota, eastward through Mille Lacs, Duluth, the North Shore and Lake Superior.

ISSAboveYou shared a short clip of the event to Twitter, but provided a longer, high-quality version on YouTube. It's taken from about 260 miles up.

Watch it below:

There's also a distinct white patch along the North Shore that we think is the Reserve Mining Company Holding Pond, where mining waste was dumped after a landmark environmental case that began in the 1970s.

You can keep tabs on the ISS' location here, and check out a livestream from the space station here.

