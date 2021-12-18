Watch: Minnesota fire, police departments take on holiday classics

Minnesota public safety departments are giving their take on holiday classics this year on social media.

The Savage Fire Department’s parody of the movie "Home Alone" has made the rounds on Facebook since the department posted it Thursday, garnering more than 54,000 views as of Saturday.

The video features a lone firefighter left at the station during a call. He’s left to defend the station from intruders, parodying several scenes from the original film.

“When Savage Fire was called out to a fire...they realized they forgot one little thing…” the department captioned the video.

And the Rochester Police Department also celebrated on social media with a video featuring the song "Christmas Eve" by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

In the video, RPD Chief Jim Franklin gives a greeting before squad cars begin to light up in sync with the music.

The video has been viewed more than 2,500 times since it was posted to YouTube Thursday, with even more views on Facebook.