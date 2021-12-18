Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Watch: Minnesota fire, police departments take on holiday classics
Publish date:

Watch: Minnesota fire, police departments take on holiday classics

The Savage Fire Department and Rochester Police Department took to social media this week to share their takes on popular holiday entertainment.
Author:

Savage Fire Department

The Savage Fire Department and Rochester Police Department took to social media this week to share their takes on popular holiday entertainment.

Minnesota public safety departments are giving their take on holiday classics this year on social media.

The Savage Fire Department’s parody of the movie "Home Alone" has made the rounds on Facebook since the department posted it Thursday, garnering more than 54,000 views as of Saturday.

The video features a lone firefighter left at the station during a call. He’s left to defend the station from intruders, parodying several scenes from the original film.

“When Savage Fire was called out to a fire...they realized they forgot one little thing…” the department captioned the video.

And the Rochester Police Department also celebrated on social media with a video featuring the song "Christmas Eve" by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

In the video, RPD Chief Jim Franklin gives a greeting before squad cars begin to light up in sync with the music.

The video has been viewed more than 2,500 times since it was posted to YouTube Thursday, with even more views on Facebook. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-18 at 9.01.41 AM
MN Lifestyle

Watch: Minnesota fire, police departments take on holiday classics

The Savage Fire Department and Rochester Police Department took to social media this week to share their takes on popular holiday entertainment.

North Dakota State Football
MN Sports

NDSU's dynasty continues with another trip to the FCS championship game

The state of Minnesota has played a large role in the Bison dynasty.

Hartland tornado damage
MN News

2 more tornadoes confirmed during historic outbreak

Hartland was initially believed to be the location of the first tornado in December in Minnesota on record, but it was actually the third.

Bashaud Breeland
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings' Bashaud Breeland 'got into it' with coaches, teammates

The Vikings released Breeland on Saturday afternoon.

Adam Thielen
MN Vikings

Adam Thielen questionable against Bears

The Vikings will at least get Christian Darrisaw back for Monday night's matchup.

FLickr - minneapolis police - Tony Webster - Feb 2020 - crop
MN News

Minneapolis saw a 57 percent increase in carjackings in 2021

Mayor Jacob Frey announced the numbers at a press conference Thursday.

Jordana Green
MN Lifestyle

WCCO Radio's Jordana Green announces that her cancer is in remission

She took a leave of absence earlier this year to focus on her leukemia battle.

YouTube TV, FSN
MN Timberwolves

YouTube TV pulls ESPN in the middle of Timberwolves game

If you want to watch the Vikings on Monday, you'll need a new streaming service.

Screen Shot 2021-12-18 at 8.17.32 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

F1rst Wrestling finds a family-friendly home at St. Paul synagogue

Best known for its fierce, sometimes ribald shows at First Avenue, the Twin Cities' best-known wrestling promotion is nothing if not versatile.

Kim Wright
MN News

'It just went chaotic': Kim Potter takes the stand in her trial

She's charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

hutchinson vehicle
MN News

Photos show sheriff's mangled car after drunken crash

Sheriff Hutchinson admitted to drinking prior to the crash and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI.

Classroom
MN News

29 threats directed at Minnesota schools amid TikTok warning

None of the threats were deemed credible.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-12-18 at 10.58.39 AM
MN Weird

Watch: Savage Fire Department's unusual Christmas light show

The department is wishing local residents Merry Christmas in a different way this year.

Daryl "Taddy" Drusch
MN News

Chief of Howard Lake Fire Department dies unexpectedly

Daryl "Taddy" Drusch passed away unexpectedly on Monday.

MN News

Dashcam shows dump truck hitting stopped cars on Hwy. 13

Nobody was killed in the horrific crash in Savage.

Pexels - AMerican flag homes
Minnesota Life

What's open, what's closed for the July 4 holiday

Since it falls on a Sunday, some places will observe the holiday July 5.

Screen Shot 2020-11-10 at 9.03.20 AM
Minnesota Life

ValleyFair the latest to introduce drive-through holiday lights display

The announcement follows similar events planned in Duluth and at the State Fairgrounds.

MN Weird

Watch: Woman gets head stuck in exhaust pipe at Minnesota festival

The fire department had to cut the pipe to free her head.

Screen Shot 2019-11-18 at 6.53.50 AM
MN News

Fire department rescues dog from thin ice in Rochester

It happened Sunday morning on Cascade Lake.

Minnesota Public Radio MPR
MN Music and Radio

MPR fires Garrett McQueen, its only Black classical host

His firing has sparked criticism.