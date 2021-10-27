Watch: MN lawmaker 'attacked' by giggling child during live hearing

One of the pleasant surprises of the pandemic-driven, work-from-home era has been children interrupting Zoom meetings.

Not only are the videos of toddlers bowling into the frame uninhibited quite funny, they have (rightfully) become an accepted part of remote work. As The Verge put it this spring, "Four years later, we are all BBC Dad."

Now, we can add Minnesota Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn to the list of viral-worthy child interruption moments.

The DFL lawmaker from Eden Prairie was part of a House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee hearing Wednesday afternoon focused on liquor sales laws, which was streamed live on YouTube. Partway through the hearing, Kotyza-Witthuhn began discussing a draft she'd authored regarding the direct-to-consumer wine shipping industry.

Then her 15-month-old got involved.

The child can be heard offscreen, at which point Kotyza-Witthuhn picks them up and holds them. But the youngster isn't entertained, and proceeds to repeatedly grab the lawmaker's nose — prompting some giddy giggling.

Kotyza-Witthuhn continues on, discussing things like licensing structure and taxation while slipping in she's "being attacked by my 15-month-old," at which point she tosses the conversation to another speaker.

It is probably safe to say this qualifies as one of the most adorable moments to happen during an October Commerce Finance and Policy Committee hearing.

As great as these videos are, we have to note remote work has been far from easy for all parents. As Recode wrote earlier this year, women in particular have faced higher rates of stress and depression of late, as working from home, in many households, has exacerbated the pressures of the "second shift" and associated child care needs.