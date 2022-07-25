Watch: Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl debuts on NFL Network

Two weeks after being named the new co-host of NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl made her debut Monday morning.

Here's the moment she was introduced alongside fellow new co-host, former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty.

Erdahl was a multi-sport athlete at Breck School in Minnesota and went on to play college softball and basketball at St. Olaf University, later attending American University where she got her degree in communications.

Her first reporting gigs were on the sidelines of Minnesota high school basketball games, which led to a job with New England Sports Network (NESN) as a rinkside reporter for the Boston Bruins, in addition to covering the Boston Red Sox.

CBS Sports hired her in 2014, and in 2018 she was promoted to the top sideline reporter role for the SEC Game of the Week, where she was paired with fellow Minnesotan, play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler. She also served as a sideline reporter for the NFL on CBS, in addition to working NCAA basketball games.