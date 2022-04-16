Watch: Moment North High seniors find out they're getting $10K scholarships

Skip to main content

Watch: Moment North High seniors found out they're getting $10K scholarships

It comes via $1 million of fundraising by Pillsbury United Communities.
Seniors at Minneapolis North High School were told on Friday that they will each get a scholarship of up to $10,000 when they graduate.

The announcement was made by Pillsbury United Communities, which announced it had raised $1 million for its North High Scholarship Fund.

Every graduating senior will receive up to $10,000 for post-secondary education, and you can watch the moment the students found out below.

Pillsbury United said it saw its fund "as a force to counteract the extreme difficulties this year’s graduating class has uniquely and intersectionally faced during their high school years."

In no particular order, these include the pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, the Minneapolis Public Schools’ educator strike, and "disproportionate experiences of community-based violence," which includes the tragic murder of North High 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr.

"This is a moment for sowing hope into those who have been profoundly affected by the events and losses of the past few years and ongoing entrenched inequities. We believe direct investments in young people are powerful," said Pillsbury United CEO & President, Adair Mosley.

"This fund will meaningfully support students in actualizing the futures of their wildest dreams."

Pillsbury United says there are around 100 students on track to graduate this spring. The organization says that once they've graduated, it will send the funds to the post-secondary career training or college of each student's choosing.

Those who don't have immediate plans to do post-secondary education or college have up to a year to determine their plans, with Pillsbury United making college and career counselors available during the summer "to support the students through this process."

Organizations that contributed to the North High Scholarship Fund include the Minnesota Twins, Target, the McKnight Foundation, General Mills, the U.S. Bank Foundation, the Cargill Foundation, and the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation Fund at the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation.

