Watch: Someone in plant disguise jumps out at people on Stone Arch Bridge

Watch: Someone in plant disguise is jumping out at people on Stone Arch Bridge

This is incredible.

Melanie Walby, Twitter

Someone has decided to disguise themselves as a plant, situate themselves on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, and jump out at pedestrians passing by.

We don't know why it's happening, but frankly it doesn't matter. We're just glad it's happening.

Check out this video shared to Twitter by Melanie Walby.

The video shows several walkers getting caught out by the potted prankster, while another passes by giving the plant a fist bump (a sentence we didn't think we'd ever write).

It's a testament to the rapid onset of spring in Minnesota, with the combination of warmth and heavy rain so potent it's now turning plants sentient.

