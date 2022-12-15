Skip to main content

Watch: St. Paul man uses his SUV to tow school bus out of snowy ditch

Fresh snowfall is causing some issues on Minnesota roads.

A fresh snowfall Thursday morning around the state sent cars slipping and sliding all over roads, including a school bus in St. Paul that a neighbor helped out.

Abimelec Garcia told Bring Me The News he was driving in the 300 block of W. Stevens Street when he noticed the bus started to slide into a ditch.

Garcia said it took about 15 minutes to get the bus unstuck with his SUV, saying the intersection of West Stevens Street and Manomin Avenue is a hotspot for vehicles getting stuck when it snows.

"One neighbor said they always have a car that [gets] stuck around that intersection," Garcia told Bring Me The News.

Garcia is a member of the Minnesota Overlanders, a group of people with interest in off-roading and the outdoors who "like to help people." He said he's better-prepared to help in these circumstances because of his participation in the group.

"We love to explore more of Minnesota and other states, going camping, off-roading and overlanding," Garcia stated.

The Minnesota State Patrol said from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., 72 crashes were reported on state roads with six of them involving an injury and one death reported in Minneapolis. Around 101 vehicles either spun out or left the road and four jackknifed semis were reported.

Minnesota will continue to receive snow all around the state, specifically the North Shore of Lake Superior, where more than 20 inches of snow has already fallen with another projected 6-8 inches expected. The Twin Cities is projected to receive 3-5 inches, according to the National Weather Service, through Friday night.

Bring Me The News reached out to the bus company, Cedar Transportation, for comment.

Related: Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota

Next Up

STPSchoolBus
Minnesota Life

Watch: St. Paul man helps pull school bus out of snowy ditch

Fresh snowfall is causing some issues on Minnesota roads.

image
MN Shopping

Asian supermarket, food hall planned for Burnsville Center faces delay

City officials hope the plans will spark further revitalization at the aging mall.

Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 10.17.18 AM
MN Weather

Heavy, wet snow cuts power to 50,000 homes and counting

The heavy snow is impacting power lines.

MinneapolisMayorJacobFrey
MN Business

Mayor Frey launches work group to address empty downtown storefronts

It follows the exit from downtown of multiple major retailers in recent years.

Winter scene snow storm snowfall highway driving traffic - Joe Nelson Feb 2022 4
MN News

Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall

The driver has been identified as a 39-year-old man from Bloomington.

image
MN News

Woman convicted of murder in 2021 crash that killed 2 in Burnsville

A brother and sister are accused of racing on County Road 42 before the deadly crash.

Eli Hart
MN News

Nonprofit forms with mission to build playground in memory of Eli Hart

The playground is planned for Surfside Park.

fire pixabay stock
MN News

Charges: Man doused victim in gasoline, set him ablaze in Brooklyn Center

The suspect has been charged via a warrant for his arrest.

snow
MN Weather

Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night

Another 3-5 inches for the metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police investigating man's death in Coon Rapids

The person was found lying on the ground in a neighborhood with businesses nearby.

image
MN News

Elko New Market officials delay vote on bottling plant amid petition for state review

Local residents are seeking further environmental review.

snow
MN Weather

Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15

The latest school closure announcements.

Related

mndot district 3 snowy roads
MN Weather

Snow, wind again cause dangerous driving conditions in MN

"Use extreme caution if you must travel today!" the National Weather Service Duluth said.

Police tape
MN News

St. Paul police hit man with squad car, fatally shoot him

Police said officers responded to a domestic incident involving the suspect Monday night.

bus driver shortage, school bus
MN News

St. Paul Public Schools announces 'last-minute' school bus disruptions

K-12 students are set to begin the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 9.

Screen Shot 2019-02-28 at 10.24.05 AM
Minnesota Life

Community unites to get school bus driver to brother's burial

His brother was a retired Air Force Master Sergeant who died in Virginia.

image
MN News

Man killed by St. Paul police ID'd by family, community demands answers

The man was identified as 24-year-old Howard Johnson.

MN News

St. Paul police looking for school bus joyrider

facebook-chuejee-tao-st-paul-police-missing-teen-april-2019-CROP925px
MN News

St. Paul teen missing since getting off school bus Monday

Police are asking for help finding the 17-year-old.

Bloomington aerial view
MN Weather

Snow could be hard to come by in MN until at least Valentine's Day

The biggest snowfall in the Twin Cities since getting a foot on Dec. 10 is a measly 3.7 inches.