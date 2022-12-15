Watch: St. Paul man helps pull school bus out of snowy ditch

A fresh snowfall Thursday morning around the state sent cars slipping and sliding all over roads, including a school bus in St. Paul that a neighbor helped out.

Abimelec Garcia told Bring Me The News he was driving in the 300 block of W. Stevens Street when he noticed the bus started to slide into a ditch.

Garcia said it took about 15 minutes to get the bus unstuck with his SUV, saying the intersection of West Stevens Street and Manomin Avenue is a hotspot for vehicles getting stuck when it snows.

"One neighbor said they always have a car that [gets] stuck around that intersection," Garcia told Bring Me The News.

Garcia is a member of the Minnesota Overlanders, a group of people with interest in off-roading and the outdoors who "like to help people." He said he's better-prepared to help in these circumstances because of his participation in the group.

"We love to explore more of Minnesota and other states, going camping, off-roading and overlanding," Garcia stated.

The Minnesota State Patrol said from 9 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., 72 crashes were reported on state roads with six of them involving an injury and one death reported in Minneapolis. Around 101 vehicles either spun out or left the road and four jackknifed semis were reported.

Minnesota will continue to receive snow all around the state, specifically the North Shore of Lake Superior, where more than 20 inches of snow has already fallen with another projected 6-8 inches expected. The Twin Cities is projected to receive 3-5 inches, according to the National Weather Service, through Friday night.

Bring Me The News reached out to the bus company, Cedar Transportation, for comment.

