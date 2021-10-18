Watch: The absurd ad 'Last Week Tonight' wrote for a MN car dealership

October 18, 2021
Watch: The absurd ad 'Last Week Tonight' wrote for a Minnesota car dealership

Last Week Tonight, YouTube

Publish date:

Watch: The absurd ad 'Last Week Tonight' wrote for a Minnesota car dealership

Host John Oliver described the commercial as a "tense domestic psychodrama."
Author:

John Oliver, the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight, was a bit upset when he learned several car dealerships all used the same script for a commercial.

So Oliver and his team wrote a new ad — and a Minnesota dealership agreed to produce it, sight unseen. 

The original ads Oliver was perturbed by all featured someone dressed as a pickle, saying something along the lines of: "I'm in a pickle ... my doctor told me to turn it down a notch so my heart doesn't explode."

Here's Steve Johnson of Zumbrota Ford during his dealership's version of the commercial:

zumbrota ford

Oliver, in a web exclusive update on Sunday, said it's a "real shame because, at their best, local car ads should be unique and completely unhinged ― not franchised out, making nothing special anymore.”

To solve this problem, Oliver and his team wrote an advertisement of their own for one auto dealer who agreed to produce the commercial without reading the script beforehand. 

Johnson and Zumbrota Ford said yes.

“I would argue that that was a hell of an offer on our part, and to be honest, quite a risk for someone to take on,” Oliver said. “Do you really think we could be trusted with a situation like that? Because I definitely don’t.”

There were several car dealerships interested and in Sunday's video update, he said the ad will run in the Zumbrota area Minnesota this week. Oliver describes it as a "tense domestic psychodrama" that was "mainly about a marriage in serious trouble."

The script starts with the line, "Storm's coming any minute now." And their spouse responding, "I want a divorce."

Oliver said to the dealership's "eternal credit, they threw themselves at the source material."

He then unveiled the ad on the web segment, which did feature Johnson in his pickle suit. You can watch it below

Next Up

john oliver
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: The absurd ad 'Last Week Tonight' wrote for a MN car dealership

Host John Oliver described the commercial as a "tense domestic psychodrama."

Car driving
MN News

Minnesota is on track for the most road deaths since 2007

Minnesota has recorded 384 traffic deaths as of Oct. 14.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man among the 5 shot in Minneapolis incident dies from injuries

Four other men were injured in the shooting.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

1 dead, 1 airlifted following Goodhue County crash

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

railroad crossing, train crossing
MN News

Woman found dead on train tracks in Moorhead

The woman was located by officials on train tracks near Memorial Park Sunday morning.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Search for killer after man is fatally shot in Hopkins

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

skylar hunter and jamie hunter
MN News

Victims in double killing ID'd as father and son; suspect was son's roommate

A man killed his roommate and his roommate's father early Saturday in St. Louis County, authorities said.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

‘Fire Zimmer’ trending after Vikings beat Panthers

The Vikings won the game but their coach is still on the hot seat.

Screen Shot 2021-10-17 at 8.24.33 PM
MN Gophers

NCHC condemns Huskies fans for throwing projectiles after controversial no-call

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference says that it will be reviewing both the no-call and the aftermath.

Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins saves the day again to get Vikings to .500

Cousins' overtime toss to K.J. Osborn earned a 34-28 victory.

Nurses on strike
MN News

Nurses start 3-day strike at Allina WestHealth in Plymouth

A "last attempt" at negotiations failed to produce an agreement last Wednesday.

boating minnesota lake
MN News

Minnesota has experienced its deadliest boating season since 2005

Minnesota has seen 17 boating-related deaths so far this year.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-11-18 at 11.17.52 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Circle Pines, MN, features in 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

The city's 'Census Man' made an appearance in the piece about the U.S. population count.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch out for famous MN ducklings on Jimmy Fallon tonight

A Bemidji photographer's images have become a global sensation.

MN News

Watch for Minnesota's cameo in a Final Four beer ad this weekend

A Minnesota park and local hockey players are featured in the commercial.

ferrari golden valley (1)
MN Shopping

Minnesota's only Ferrari dealership opens this month

The Pohlad family is adding Ferrari to its portfolio of luxury car brands.

Dave Dahl
TV, Movies and The Arts

KSTP meteorologist Dave Dahl retiring this week

It's estimated he's done more than 42,000 weather forecasts on TV.

Screen Shot 2020-01-23 at 1.58.45 PM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Winona Ryder talks about return to Winona for Super Bowl ad

The Hollywood star was back in her hometown for filming earlier this month.

The Guthrie - virtual A Christmas Carol
TV, Movies and The Arts

The Guthrie's virtual telling of 'A Christmas Carol' available starting next week

This marks the 46th consecutive year the Guthrie has produced the Charles Dickens' holiday classic.

Winona Ryder
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Winona Ryder's Minnesota-set Super Bowl ad is revealed

Squarespace has released 3 versions of the ad.