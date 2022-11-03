Watch: Trick-or-treater puts own Halloween candy into empty bowl at MN home

Skip to main content
Watch: Trick-or-treater puts own Halloween candy into empty bowl at Waconia home

The homeowner called the child "the sweetest little girl" after she met her.

The season of giving started early in Waconia on Halloween, where a young trick-or-treater selflessly donated her accumulated candy to a house that had run out.

Homeowner Kristina Kallman shared security video that shows the 12-year-old girl called Abby walking up to the porch with her brother and realizing the bowl is empty. 

"There's a bowl," she said, adding "except, it's all gone."

The video shows Abby then take two handfuls of candy from her bag and fill the bowl back up before leaving.

"To the parents of this child who trick or treated at our house tonight: you are raising a good one!" Kallman said in a Facebook post. She told Bring Me The News she got the opportunity to meet the girl and her brother, saying the community was "buzzing" over the video.

"She really is the sweetest girl," Kallman said.

She said she was at a friend's house when the moment was captured on video. 

Abby's mother spoke to FOX 9, saying she told her daughter about the praise she was receiving, with Abby responding: "Well I didn't want other kids to not have candy."

Kallman said her security footage also showed other respectful behavior from local families, including one saying: "They are trusting us by setting out their candy, so we only take one."

Similar tales of considerate children were shared on the Waconia community Facebook page.

"We did not have a sign stating how many pieces for kids to take and all that came to the door can be heard saying, 'there’s not a sign, just take one' or 'there isn’t a sign, I’ll take two small pieces,'" one wrote.

"It warmed my heart to see kids being so thoughtful; and will grow my waistline with all the candy that was left at the end of the night!"

