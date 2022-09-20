Watch: Trail camera captures moose family on a stroll

Skip to main content
Watch: Voyageurs Wolf Project trail camera captures moose family on a stroll

Take a look at this moose mama and her adorable twins.

A hopeful sign for northern Minnesota's moose population appeared this summer on the Voyageurs Wolf Project's trail camera. 

The organization shared a heartwarming video Tuesday of a mother moose walking with her twins in mid-July. 

"On average, calves in northern Minnesota are born around May 11-12," the organization shared. "Recent research on moose calves in Minnesota determined that 34% of calves survive to reach 9 months old. However, 50% of calf deaths occur by July and most moose calf deaths occur in the first 50 days of life." 

That means the pair spotted on the cameras are likely to enjoy adulthood if they've made it past the critical 100-day survival mark, which would've arrived sometime this month. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, calves remain with their mothers for 12-18 months. As Minnesota's largest wild animal, young moose are strong enough to walk and swim within a week of birth. 

