Watches of Switzerland to open at MOA after acquiring jewelry store

November 11, 2021
Watches of Switzerland to open at Mall of America after acquiring jewelry store
The company acquired the Ben Bridge store at the megamall.
Watches of Switzerland is opening a boutique at Mall of America in Bloomington as it continues its expansion in the United States. 

The British company is a leading retailer of most of the prestigious luxury watch brands in the world, including Rolex, Cartier, Omega and Patek Philppe. 

It announced Wednesday that it has acquired the Ben Bridge jewelry store at Mall of America and will turn it into a Watches of Switzerland boutique. 

It has also acquired two other U.S. watch retailers in Connecticut, Colorado and Texas, and plans to open a Watches of Switzerland in Ohio. 

The company said in a news release that each of these locations offer "exceptional opportunities for expanded growth, along with a valuable influx of existing watch clientele." 

This marks Watches of Switzerland's largest expansion since it entered the U.S. market in 2017, and is in line with the company's long-range plan it released in July, the release said.

It gives Watches of Switzerland "a market-leading position in the U.S." and a "strategic retail foothold" in the Midwest, as well as other regions as it begins operations in four new states. 

David Hurley of Watches of Switzerland USA said the company has shown "its acute command of the U.S. market and deep understanding of its discerning and diverse consumers" since 2017, and "As leaders in the industry, we understand the responsibility that comes with that role and look forward to expanding our team in North America while investing in the growth of each of these new markets and communities.”

With these acquisitions, Watches of Switzerland said it will add 75 employees to the company via retention and new hires. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Watches of Switzerland for further comment.

