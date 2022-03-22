WCCO Radio's Jordana Green reveals her cancer has returned

WCCO-AM host Jordana Green had sad news to share with listeners on The Good Neighbor Tuesday: Her cancer has returned.

Green had announced in December that after being diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in October 2020, she was officially in remission.

But on Tuesday, Green shared a devastating health update during her afternoon show alongside co-host Paul Douglas, and also posted an update to her Caring Bridge page.

"I cannot believe for the second time in two years I have to tell the listeners and everybody I love online and everywhere that I once again have cancer," Green said. "My leukemia has returned and that is a shock to all of us, including my doctors and transplant team at Mayo Clinic."

Just a week after blood work showed she was in continued remission, Green received back minimal residual disease results (MRD) that found 0.11% trace of T-cell ALL in her blood, which was confirmed by a bone marrow biopsy.

While this trace amount puts her in a better position than when she was first diagnosed, when the cancer was far more present than it is now, Green will still require two rounds of chemotherapy followed by a bone marrow transplant.

Green says she received a bone marrow donation from a man in Germany during her first bout of leukemia, and doctors are reaching out to him again to see if he's still willing to donate and if he's healthy enough.

She will be admitted to the Mayo Clinic on Monday to start treatment so the cancer can return to remission before she undergoes a bone marrow transplant.

"My greatest risk for the next few months as they dismantle my immune system will be infections, so if we had dinner plans or a trip or anything, I will have to cancel," she said. "I won't lose my hair again until [the transplant] so I may dye it platinum."

She paid tribute on her Caring Bridge page to her husband Marc Grossfield and her three teenage children.

"Having to watch them go through this all again is horrible and I'm tired of all the 'but your kids are so resilient' bulls***. How much do my children have to take? It's not fair to them and I'm pissed," Green wrote on Caring Bridge.

"I'm angry, I'm sad, I'm nervous, but I know I'm not alone. Being alone may be easier, then I could give up and slip quietly off this f****d up world that we have nearly ruined through baseless hatred and neglect. But despite the physical and emotional global carnage, I want to stay here with my family and friends. So I will pull my s*** together, do my breathing exercises, buy some cute hospital clothes and fight."