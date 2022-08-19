Skip to main content
WCCO-TV launching new newscast, adds North Carolina anchor, meteorologist

The new newscast will debut on Labor Day.

Derek James, Twitter

Big television news from WCCO-TV on Friday as the Twin Cities CBS affiliate unveiled a new newscast and meteorologist from North Carolina who will work as a reporter and anchor at Minnesota. 

Beginning Monday, Sept. 5, WCCO will debut a 4 p.m. weekday newscast, effectively replacing the hour previously filled by The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In addition to the 4 p.m. news, the station has added Derek James, a news anchor and staff meteorologist from WCCB in Charlotte. 

James will work as a meteorologist and community report three days per week (Monday-Friday) and then serve as a weekend news anchor at WCCO. 

James said the move will bring him closer to his family in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He's spent the past 22 years in the Charlotte area. 

The 4 p.m. newscast will be anchored by Erin Hassanzadeh and Jeff Wagner, while Mike Augustyniak and Lisa Meadows and James handle the weather. Hassanzadeh currently works as a reporter and anchors the Saturday evening news.

Wagner currently works as a reporter and anchors the Sunday evening news, in addition to handling the station's weekly "Good Question" segment. 

