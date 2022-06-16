WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz leaving station in July

Skip to main content
Raddatz says her friends in the media will still hear from her.

Longtime WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz announced Thursday that she's leaving the news station next month. 

"After close to a decade of reporting at WCCO, it’s time for a new chapter. It’s been my dream to work at this station. Dreams can also change. I’m so excited to grow in my career and to also be a more present parent in this season of life," Raddatz wrote. 

"I have endless gratitude for the people here and the people who have let me share their stories. I’ll be leaving CCO in July. My media friends will still hear from me in my new role! I’m excited to share more soon."

Raddatz, a University of Minnesota grad originally from Excelsior, joined WCCO-TV in 2013 and has since won multiple Upper-Midwest Emmy Awards. 

Raddatz will depart WCCO-TV shortly after Jason DeRusha hosts his final morning show at the CBS Minnesota affiliate on June 24. DeRusha is leaving the TV business and taking on a full-time talk show at WCCO AM 830, where he'll host the afternoon drive program Monday-Friday beginning June 27. 

Jason DeRusha
TV, Movies and The Arts

Jason DeRusha stepping down as morning news anchor at WCCO

His last day anchoring WCCO This Morning will be June 23.

Pauleen Le
TV, Movies and The Arts

Once an interviewee, then an intern, Pauleen Le is now a reporter at WCCO

The Eagan native is returning to Minnesota.

Riley O'Connor
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO-TV introduces new morning meteorologist

O'Connor comes to Minnesota after spending the last three years at KCCI in Iowa.

Kim Johnson
TV, Movies and The Arts

Kim Johnson announces unexpected departure from WCCO-TV

Reasons for her departure haven't been disclosed.

Screen Shot 2022-06-10 at 7.37.10 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

KARE 11 morning news anchor Gia Vang to leave station

Her final day at KARE 11 will be Friday, June 17.

Christiane Cordero
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO reporter Christiane Cordero is leaving for California

The announcement comes the same week WCCO welcomed a new face.

Screen Shot 2020-01-21 at 10.19.53 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Reporter Mary McGuire is saying goodbye to WCCO-TV

The Minnesota native is leaving local TV.

Screen Shot 2020-05-25 at 10.06.38 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Watch: Ex-MN meteorologist gets interrupted by sons in viral TV moment

Hilarious.