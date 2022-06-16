WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz leaving station in July

Longtime WCCO-TV reporter Kate Raddatz announced Thursday that she's leaving the news station next month.

"After close to a decade of reporting at WCCO, it’s time for a new chapter. It’s been my dream to work at this station. Dreams can also change. I’m so excited to grow in my career and to also be a more present parent in this season of life," Raddatz wrote.

"I have endless gratitude for the people here and the people who have let me share their stories. I’ll be leaving CCO in July. My media friends will still hear from me in my new role! I’m excited to share more soon."

Raddatz, a University of Minnesota grad originally from Excelsior, joined WCCO-TV in 2013 and has since won multiple Upper-Midwest Emmy Awards.

Raddatz will depart WCCO-TV shortly after Jason DeRusha hosts his final morning show at the CBS Minnesota affiliate on June 24. DeRusha is leaving the TV business and taking on a full-time talk show at WCCO AM 830, where he'll host the afternoon drive program Monday-Friday beginning June 27.