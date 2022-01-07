Frank Vascellaro already has the news blooper of the year

Longtime WCCO-TV news anchor Frank Vascellaro is probably going to wind up being featured on a late night talk show after he misspoke during Thursday's 10 p.m. newscast.

Discussing the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Vascellaro was supposed to say "insurrection" — but unfortunately, cut off the "ins-."

He made the gaffe and quickly caught himself. But so did Minnesota Rep. Jim Nash, who posted video of the blooper and said the 16-year-old scotch he was drinking went up his nose when he heard Vascellaro say: "... and Congress later impeached the former president for inciting an erection ... an insurrection."

Like any good friend, Mark Rosen didn't let it go by the wayside. Rosen, who worked alongside Vascellaro for years at WCCO-TV, tagged his buddy in a tweet and said he "just hit the jackpot" of on-air bloopers.

"I miss you dear friend. Thanks for pointing this out. I can’t believe I said it. Most memorable news blooper of 2022 and we are only 6 days in," Vascellaro responded.

Obviously, the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is no laughing matter. Vascellaro's slip came immediately after he noted that rioters battled police and five people died either during or after the incident.