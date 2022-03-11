WCCO's Mike Augustyniak shares touching, poignant message

Mike Augustyniak took a moment out of his vacation this week to share a touching, but poignant, message with his Twitter followers.

Lavender Magazine highlighted the WCCO Director of Meteorology and his husband, WCCO Web Content Manager Eric Henderson, in its newest issue. Augustyniak tweeted a photo of the cover (featuring the happy couple), writing: "Grateful for the profile, [Henderson]’s love, and the irrefutable fact that we can still say 'I do' in all 50 states."

However, Augustyniak also highlighted the reality of recent political decisions in Florida — where he was when sending the tweet — that targets LGBTQ individuals and families in the state.

The bill bars teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade. Schools also aren't supposed to discuss LGBTQ topics "when not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students." If a teacher or educator violates this law, parents can sue the school.

Augustyniak's tweet is also getting support from fellow local news personalities, including Jana Shortal and Angela Davis.

Augustyniak has been with WCCO since 2008, two years after Henderson joined the station in a web role.