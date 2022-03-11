Skip to main content
WCCO's Mike Augustyniak shares touching, but poignant, message on Twitter

WCCO's Mike Augustyniak shares touching, but poignant, message on Twitter

Augustyniak and his husband were recently featured in Lavender Magazine.

WCCO bio

Augustyniak and his husband were recently featured in Lavender Magazine.

Mike Augustyniak took a moment out of his vacation this week to share a touching, but poignant, message with his Twitter followers. 

Lavender Magazine highlighted the WCCO Director of Meteorology and his husband, WCCO Web Content Manager Eric Henderson, in its newest issue. Augustyniak tweeted a photo of the cover (featuring the happy couple), writing: "Grateful for the profile, [Henderson]’s love, and the irrefutable fact that we can still say 'I do' in all 50 states."

However, Augustyniak also highlighted the reality of recent political decisions in Florida — where he was when sending the tweet — that targets LGBTQ individuals and families in the state. 

The bill bars teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade. Schools also aren't supposed to discuss LGBTQ topics "when not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students." If a teacher or educator violates this law, parents can sue the school. 

Augustyniak's tweet is also getting support from fellow local news personalities, including Jana Shortal and Angela Davis.

Augustyniak has been with WCCO since 2008, two years after Henderson joined the station in a web role. 

Next Up

augustyniak wcco bio
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO's Mike Augustyniak shares touching, poignant message

Augustyniak and his husband were recently featured in Lavender Magazine.

burnsville high school
MN News

Weapons threat that locked down Burnsville HS was a 'prank'

Two minors, one from out of state, are believed to be behind the false report.

Cargill
MN Business

Cargill 'scaling back' Russia operations, but continues food and feed production

The company has not said how it will scale back its operations.

police lights
MN News

Robber hits Minneapolis bank, makes off with cash

It happened mid-day Wednesday just outside of Uptown.

mystery cove 6
Minnesota Life

Ticket price for giant indoor water park near MOA: $60-$70

The developers did say they may be open to a discount for residents.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 11

ICU admissions for COVID-19 are the lowest they've been since July 2021.

Invasive carp
WI News

Fish dealer becomes first in Wisconsin to be convicted for selling invasive carp

The DNR says he transported more the 9,000 lbs. of Asian carp in 2018 alone.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley to Anthony Edwards: You got a chance to be Jordan

The veteran guard raved about Edwards on J.J. Redick's podcast.

msp airport security tsa
MN Travel

MSP Airport once again named best airport for its size in North America

MSP won the same accolade for four consecutive years between 2016-19.

Lindsay Whalen
MN Gophers

Lindsay Whalen signs contract extension with Gophers

Whalen's 2022 recruiting class is loaded with star power from Minnesota.

Edina_High_Entrance wikimedia commons crop
MN News

Video shows Edina HS students using racist accent, making Nazi salute

"The nature of the post is culturally insensitive and violates our core values," the principal said.

Related

TV, Movies and The Arts

Mike Max replaces Mark Rosen as sports director at WCCO-TV

Max has been the No. 2 to Rosen for years.

Matt Brickman
TV, Movies and The Arts

Meteorologist Matt Brickman is leaving WCCO-TV

He's taking a job in New York City.

David McCoy
TV, Movies and The Arts

David McCoy: 'Today is my last day at WCCO'

The University of Minnesota grad started at WCCO-TV in 2013.

TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO introduces new TV meteorologist Lisa Meadows

Meadows comes to Minnesota from California.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Cory Hepola leaving KARE 11 to become WCCO radio host

He's filling the void left by John Hines' retirement.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Mark Rosen's retirement coming sooner than expected

His original plan was to retire after the Final Four in April.

TV, Movies and The Arts

Jason DeRusha's new WCCO 'MidMorning' co-host is named

She replaces Kylie Bearse, who left for a TV gig in Colorado.

TV, Movies and The Arts

On his final day, Mark Rosen gets a shoutout from national anchors

The emotional fireworks will be on display during his final newscasts Thursday night.