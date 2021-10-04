WE Fest announces 2022 performers; tickets go on sale October 5

General admission tickets go on sale October 5 at 8 a.m.

Tickets for WE Fest 2022 in west-central Minnesota go on sale at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, and on Monday the country music festival unveiled all of the stars who have committed to perform.

Headliners are Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan, along with country stars Riley Green, Lee Brice, Chris Jasnon, Blanco Brown, Tanya Tucker, Clay Walker and more.

WE Fest 2022 will be held at Soo Pass Ranch in rural Detroit Lakes Aug. 4-6.

General admission tickets can be found beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday at WeFest.com or by calling 1-833-293-3378. General admission tickets start at $99.

WeFest took 2020 off before returning this summer with headliners Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

Lambert was most recently in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for the Minnesota State Fair, performing on the opening night of the Grandstand Concert Series.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters