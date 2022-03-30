Website predicts most popular baby names in MN in 2022

Skip to main content
Website predicts most popular baby names in Minnesota in 2022

Website predicts most popular baby names in Minnesota in 2022

There are a lot of Henrys and Olivias running around out there...

There are a lot of Henrys and Olivias running around out there...

The most popular baby names in 2022 will undoubtedly mirror what they have been in recent years, meaning there will be lots of Henrys and Olivias born in the U.S. yet this year. 

The same goes for Minnesota. In fact, the website Names.org has predicted the most popular boy and girl baby names for Minnesota in 2022. The predictions are based on trends detected in the most recent five years of data from the Social Security Administration.

The top girl names it is predicting for Minnesota are: 

  1. Olivia
  2. Charlotte
  3. Amelia
  4. Emma
  5. Evelyn
  6. Harper
  7. Ava
  8. Eleanor
  9. Nora
  10. Sophia

The top boy names predicted for Minnesota by the website are: 

  1. Henry
  2. Theodore
  3. Oliver
  4. Jack
  5. Liam
  6. Owen
  7. William
  8. Noah
  9. Leo
  10. James

If you're in the Dakotas and reading this, there's a good chance a bunch of babies will be named Maverick or Asher this year, as both are in the top 10 for both South Dakota and North Dakota. 

