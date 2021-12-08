'Weird Al' Yankovic to perform in 3 Minnesota cities in the summer

The singer will make stops in Duluth, Mankato and Minneapolis.

Singer and actor “Weird Al” Yankovic will make three stops in Minnesota on his upcoming 2022 tour.

Yankovic announced the 133 stop tour last week. It includes stops in Duluth, Mankato and Minneapolis.

The tour is dubbed the “Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.” It will begin on April 26 in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The tour’s first stop in Minnesota will be at Duluth’s Symphony Hall on July 11. Yankovic will then return to the state on July 23 and 24 for stops at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato and the State Theatre in Minneapolis, respectively.

The tour will include a more scaled-down production in smaller settings, according to the website. It will also largely not feature Yankovic’s parody songs.

It’s a similar approach to Yankovic’s 2018 tour, according to Rolling Stone.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show is required for entry. Children under 12 must either wear a mask or present a negative test.

You can find ticket details here.