'Welcome to Poundtown': WI home's bedroom sign raises eyebrows online

At first glance this Wisconsin house is the fairly typical, fairly pleasant home you'll find on property websites, until you see the sign above the master bed.

The listing for the house in Onalaska, not far from the Minnesota border, attracted the attention of the Twitter account "Zillow Gone Wild" for being an example of "what happens when your Michael’s obsession goes one sign too far."

The account is referring to the surplus of uplifting message signs dotted around the house, but it's the one in the fourth picture – of the master bedroom – that has really attracted attention.

"Welcome to Poundtown," it proudly proclaims, a warm, irresistible welcome for any visitor in said bedroom.

In the hours that followed Zillow Gone Wild's posting, "Welcome to Poundtown" was trending on Twitter, attracting tweets riffing on typical homeware signs such as: "Live. Laugh. Welcome to Poundtown," and "Eat. Pray. Bone."

The listing agent for the property is Spencer Hegenbarth, of RE/MAX Results in Onalaska, who told Bring Me The News that "we have had a ton of people reach out because of the sign."

Want to add another twist into the mix? The house is actually owned by Hegenbarth's brother, who he says is "loving it," and whose wife it is that actually makes the signs seen in the pictures above.

"They have a great sense of humor," Hegenbarth adds.

